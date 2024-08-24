Paul Pierce Believes Zion Williamson’s Weight Loss Picture Was Fake

The first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson, was one of the most hyped players coming into the league. The 6’6 forward did make the All-Star team twice but off-court issues and excessive weight gain have troubled the Pelicans star these past few years. However, Williamson’s latest picture showcasing his transformation seems to have drawn contrasting takes from these two Celtics legends.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed Williamson’s transformation on the KG: Certified podcast. Garnett seemed inclined to believe the photo and was ready to dish out praise for Zion. He expressed his awe at Williamson’s physique, and exclaimed,

“Lord, he look like he in high school. He looked 185.”

Pierce, however, didn’t think much of the picture, claiming it was a doctored image.

“They say he lost like how much?… Nah, that picture was fake, the one I was looking at.”

Pierce might’ve made that remark out of jest to keep the back-and-forth between him and KG going and to add some drama to the mix. The very next minute, Garnett gave the Duke product a shout-out, claiming how excited he was to see Williamson in action as well as the other younger stars in the league.

Now, as lean as Williamson appeared in the picture, one thing the two-time All-Star needs to ensure he stays healthy this season. Had the Pelicans star not gotten injured in the play-in last year, New Orleans could’ve ended up making a big splash in the playoffs.

But looking at the Western Conference for the 2024-25 NBA season, almost every team has revamped their roster, made personnel changes, and added a few rookies to increase their depth. For the Pels to have any success, not only does Zion need to play at a high pace but also stay mindful of trying to prevent injuries that derailed their season last year.

Zion’s struggles with staying in shape

Williamson came into the league built like an NFL linebacker and had an astonishing 45-inch vertical jump. However, after a couple of years in the league, the 6’6 forward got a bit complacent with his diet, routine, and workout regimen.

The former Duke star became the poster boy for being overweight on every other NBA analyst’s agenda for the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season. However, Zion put in the work and came back looking thinner and leaner this past year.

REPORT: Zion Williamson says he’s currently 281 pounds, 4 pounds less than he was at Duke, per @iancass. Williamson’s plan is to be 272 pounds by the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/fFVaszgOgb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 19, 2024

And now, it is reported that he is currently at 281 pounds, making him 4 pounds lighter than he was at Duke. A year ago, Williamson admitted to struggling with his diet while making an appearance on Gil’s Arena.

However, the 24-year-old has stayed true to his goal since then. His biggest contributor to staying in shape may be the weight clause in his contract, which states his body fat percentage and weight, when put together, cannot pass the 295-pound mark.

A healthy Zion spells disaster for the rest of the league, and only time will tell if he maintains his shape for a year.