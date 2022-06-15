“How does Ice Cube not have LeBron James on his list?!”: The American rapper’s Mt Rushmore is headlined by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview with Basketball News, Ice Cube selected Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant to his Mt. Rushmore.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Let’s take a look at the players American actor-rapper Ice Cube selected to name his NBA Mt. Rushmore.

“Those are just talents that nobody can match”: Ice Cube after revealing his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players

In a recent interview appearance with Basketball News, the 53-year-old entertainer was asked to name the four players on his Mt. Rushmore. Seems like he was already prepared for the question as he revealed the list immediately. O’Shea Jackson Sr. said:

“Oh man, I gotta put Magic Johnson up there, Michael Jordan. You know, I have to put Wilt Chamberlain and I don’t know, I guess I put Kobe Bryant up there. To me, those are just talents that nobody can match.”

Being a Los Angeles native, Ice Cube has been a long-time Lakers fan. This is exactly why it is not surprising to see the inclusion of three LAL legends on his list. However, the Hollywood Walk of Fame star kept his bias aside and added Michael Jordan to the same.

Despite not selecting superstars like LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal, Cube had a pretty solid Mt. Rushmore.

