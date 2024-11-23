Ice Cube is Desperate to See Shedeur Sanders Playing for Tom Brady’s Team

After eight losses in ten games, the Raiders are among the most struggling teams in the AFC, a fact that renowned rapper Ice Cube would agree with. Placed fourth in the AFC West, the Las Vegas team scores an average of 18.7 points per game, highlighting their offensive and quarterback woes this season.

This issue has prompted questions about looking beyond their current QB, Gardner Minshew II, and finding someone new in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Newton also believes that the Raiders need a fresh QB. After all, the Raiders are projected to have the 5th pick in the first round.

This has led Newton to ask Ice Cube during the Funky Friday Podcast, “Would you be satisfied with the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Shedeur?” to which Ice Cube instantly agreed by saying:

“Yes. We need that quarterback over everything. You know, the quarterback makes the rest of the players believe. If you get the right quarterback, it makes the whole team play better.”

Considering Shedeur’s track record with the Buffaloes and the Deion Sanders factor, Ice Cube believes young QBs are essential. He explained how the Raiders can help Shedeur grow as a rookie QB.

“So, seeing what these young quarterbacks are coming in and doing when they have support and a few pieces around them, you know, I don’t care about growing pants, I want them to come in and take over. We need a rookie quarterback who’s ready to go, or they need to come get you. We’re in trouble.”

However, despite Cam and Ice Cube’s enthusiasm, drafting Shedeur to the Raiders is easier said than done. The Raiders first need to consider Deion’s warning that he’ll “intervene” if the “wrong NFL team” picks his son in the Draft.

Additionally, there is a chance the New York Giants could draft Shedeur, considering his heroic college football season. Currently, they have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and have already cut Daniel Jones from the team.

As a result, the Giants are the biggest obstacle for the Raiders in drafting Shedeur. However, the presence of Tom Brady as a minority owner is a positive factor that could attract Shedeur and Coach Prime.