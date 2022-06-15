“Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first”: NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather confesses to being in talks with NBA regarding owning a team, possibly in Las Vegas.

During a recent press conference in Las Vegas, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather expressed his desire to own an NBA team and has already been working on it. The American boxer’s comments came in light of his announcement to fight MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout in Japan.

Currently, living in Las Vegas, many believe Sin City having an NBA team is on top of Mayweather’s mind. While the destination may be unclear, the former national champion’s plan of owing a pro basketball team has been in the making for a while now.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months,” Mayweather said regarding the idea of buying an NBA team. “That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never come out and publicly talked about that with the media.”

“Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team.”

Mayweather’s comments come after a mere week of LeBron James speaking about owning a team post retiring and Vegas being his top prospect.

NBA Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather possibly owning an NBA team.

While commissioner Adam Silver had recently expressed expansion of the league not being a priority, Mayweather still has hopes of owning an NBA team intact.

The Boxing icon is friends with several players in the league, Isaiah Thomas and Paul George, to name a few.

With King James joining the club of billionaire sports athletes recently, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Mayweather to partner with the Lakers superstar.

