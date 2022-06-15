Basketball

“Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first”: NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas

"Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first": NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"The bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead" - Kurt Angle recalls his life-threatening botch against Sting
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first": NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas
“Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first”: NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather confesses to being in talks with NBA regarding owning a team,…