“Going to have to play without Kyrie Irving this year”: Steve Nash shockingly confirms the Nets superstar won’t suit up for home games amidst COVID vaccine talk

Steve Nash says that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing to not have Kyrie Irving show up for home games and that they expect it.

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the NBA for the past few weeks as his COVID-19 vaccination has made headlines all across sports media. As many NBA fans know, certain cities within the United States do not allow home players to suit up for their team if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and Irving falls under this category.

Andrew Wiggins, who was also very adamant on not getting vaccinated, eventually ‘succumbed’ to it all and got himself vaccinated, against his beliefs. Kyrie Irving however, is much more resilient than that/ luckily for him, New York mandates have allowed him to show up to practice with the Nets and even the park yesterday.

Unfortunately, when games do start back up again, and crowds get involved, it’s highly unlikely that an unvaccinated player gets rolled out on his home floor.

Kyrie Irving, according to Steve Nash, will certainly miss all home games.

Important figures within the Brooklyn Nets organization like Kevin Durant and Nets owner, Joe Tsai himself, have expressed their desire to have Kyrie Irving present for home games. Irving on the other hand, has not budged in the slightest, leading to Steve Nash shockingly saying this:

“I think we recognize he’s (Kyrie) not playing home games. We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So, it depends on when, where, and how much.”

This is quite the statement that the Brooklyn Nets head coach has made about his championship caliber point guard/ shooting guard. It’s hard to fathom Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated after all the noise he’s made about not wanting to get the shot; but it’s also quite strange to actually not see a player of his caliber sit out due to such a reason.

Well, if anybody knows what’s going on within the organization, it would be the head coach. For now, it’s safe to say that Nash’s statement should most definitely not be taken with a grain of salt until any further developments