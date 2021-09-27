“How hard was it to get a Kevin Garnett autograph?”: Richard Jefferson roasts Gilbert Arenas during a one-to-one conversation

Former Wizards player Gilbert Arenas talks about Kevin Garnett’s autograph being the hardest to procure, to which Richard Jefferson has a savage response.

Arguably one of the best power forwards, Kevin Garnett was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Big Ticket was an assassin with an unfathomable competitive zeal. According to former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, the Timberwolves legend was perhaps not very approachable.

Arenas had once stated that it took him almost four years to get KG’s autograph. The former MIP wanted to find Garnett in his best element to get his personal signature. During his tenure in the NBA, Garnett’s 6″11′ frame could intimidate his opponents.

Arenas narrated the above incident to Richard Jefferson during their one-to-one interaction on ESPN. RJ known for his sense of humor, couldn’t help but take a jibe at Arenas for his hustle to get Garnett’s autograph.

Also read: “Doc Rivers and the Sixers don’t want to take the blame for what they did to Ben Simmons”: Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas explains how the 76ers did not properly utilize the Aussie guard

Following Arenas’ story of procuring Garett’s autograph, Jefferson couldn’t help but roast Arenas, who at the time played for the Washington Wizards.

Richard Jefferson delivers a savage reply to Gilbert Arenas in context to his autograph story with Kevin Garnett

Even though you’re a 3x All-Star, it can be hard for you to procure an autograph from Kevin Garnett, as per Gilbert Arenas’ example. During an interaction with Richard Jefferson on ESPN, Arenas narrated an incident about the Big Ticket, to which Jefferson had an epic response.

“With KG, I was trying to get his autograph which probably is the hardest autograph to get. I asked for it in 2004. I didn’t get it until 2008. I had to make that he had a good game, and he won, Arenas told Jefferson.”

To which Jefferson savagely responded, “So, that wasn’t hard against your Wizards team?”

RJ’s jibe at Arenas had the latter in a loss of words. The former point guard looked bewildered, defending his Wizards team. However, RJ’s epic roast might have some meaning to it.

In his 8 seasons with the Washington team, Arenas never made it past the conference semi-finals. The Wizards were swept, by the Miami Heat, during the 2005 semi-finals.

Also read: “James Harden can’t be turning it over 4 times in 30 seconds”: Gilbert Arenas reminds Richard Jefferson of Nets superstar’s past playoff disappointments while accounting for 2022 NBA Finals versus Lakers

The conversation was followed by Arenas and Jefferson roasting each other for being unable to make it to the Hall of Fame. The two had a very light-headed conversation, continuously poking fun at each other.