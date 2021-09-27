Basketball

“How hard was it to get a Kevin Garnett autograph?”: Richard Jefferson roasts Gilbert Arenas during a one-to-one conversation

"How hard was it to get a Kevin Garnett autograph?": Richard Jefferson roasts Gilbert Arenas during a one-to-one conversation
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"No room for unvaccinated players!": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac, Andrew Wiggins and the NBA's other anti-vaxxers for misinformed stance
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts