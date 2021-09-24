“Doc Rivers and the Sixers don’t want to take the blame for what they did to Ben Simmons”: Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas explains how the 76ers did not properly utilize the Aussie guard

Gilbert Arenas explains how Doc Rivers and the Sixers could have utilized Ben Simmons better and saved themselves a lot of trouble

For a while now, there has been a lot of noise surrounding Ben Simmons. The 6’10 point guard was put on the trade market by the Sixers following their 2nd round playoff exit. However, no team was able to match the high demands set by Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office.

Failing to get a trade by August, Ben Simmons set his own demands. He wanted to be traded to a California team, which he later changed his stance on. He later admitted that he would play for any team but the Sixers, and refused to report to training camp. A lot of different people have expressed their views about the same, most of whom blame Simmons for the way he is behaving. However, Gilbert Arenas doesn’t believe the entire thing is Ben’s fault.

Gilbert Arenas defends Ben Simmons, blames Doc Rivers and Sixers’ coaching

Ben Simmons is a 6’10 point guard, who doesn’t post up, instead passes inside the paint. This statement alone sounds weird. It is very rare to find a point guard that tall. Simmons should have his way easily in most of the matchups. However, that is not what has been happening.

3x All-Star Gilbert Arenas doesn’t understand why. In the latest unreleased episode of ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’, Matt Barnes and Arenas break down how Doc Rivers and the Sixers failed Ben Simmons.

Gilbert Arenas & @Matt_Barnes22 break down A LOT of reasons the #76ers organization didn’t support Ben Simmons on the court and especially during this offseason. Full break down here: https://t.co/dC5hhMthmg#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/02Q1QJjAW0 — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) September 23, 2021

Arenas has a point here. Having a 6’10 guard, who is afraid to post up, isn’t doing well. If Simmons is backed for his ability to go in the post and score, the Sixers could easily have had way more offensive options.

It would be worth watching how the Ben Simmons and the Sixers situation is dealt with.