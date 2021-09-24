Basketball

“Doc Rivers and the Sixers don’t want to take the blame for what they did to Ben Simmons”: Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas explains how the 76ers did not properly utilize the Aussie guard

"Doc Rivers and the Sixers don't want to take the blame for what they did to Ben Simmons": Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas explains how the 76ers did not properly utilize the Aussie guard
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"When Stephen Curry wants n*des, he wants me to send pictures of my feet!": When Ayesha Curry revealed one of the Warriors star's most shocking fetishes on national television
Next Article
“Carmelo Anthony selects himself over LeBron James as his All-time team starter!”: Lakers star reveals his all-time team list, leaves out King James, Kevin Durant and Shaq as starters
Latest Posts