“How in the world is Kevin Love the 3rd shortest player on Cleveland’s roster?!”: NBA Twitter stunned as the short-handed Cavaliers have a 6-foot-8 player as their 3rd shortest player

With over 7 Cleveland Cavaliers players sidelined with injuries or in the league’s health and safety protocols, Kevin Love is the 3rd shortest player on the current 15-man roster.

With the league’s new health and safety protocols, a majority of teams in the league have had to play games missing out on several players from their line-up. The Cleveland Cavaliers are just one of many who are having a rough time in dealing with COVID-19.

Currently placed 5th in the Eastern Conference with a solid 21-16 record, over the course of the season, the Cavs have had to play without Jarret Allen, Evan Mobley, Denzel Valentine, Issac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love, and now Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, and newly acquired Rajon Rondo due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

And with the current 15-man roster available, a Twitter user disclosed that Love is Cleveland’s 3rd shortest player. In case you didn’t know, Kevin is listed at 6-foot-8.

Kevin Love follows Kevin Pangos and Lamar Stevens as the 3rd shortest player on the Cavaliers current 15-man roster

The Cleveland team is filled with big men. Surprisingly, Kevin Love is the third shortest player on the roster. The only players shorter than the 2016 champ are Kevin Pangos (6-foot-1) and Lamar Stevens (6-foot-6).

The 3 shortest players on Cleveland’s 15-man roster that are currently available: 1) Kevin Pangos – 6’1”

2) Lamar Stevens – 6’6”

3) Kevin Love – 6’8” — Brayden Todd (@BraydenBallin) January 3, 2022

As soon as it went viral, Twitter blew up with reactions.

fuck it

PG: Goodwin

SG: Mobley

SF: Lauri

PF: Love

C: Allen — Jalen_Montgomery87 (@JalenMontgomer2) January 3, 2022

Damn K Love shrinks every year haha when they won the championship he was 6’10, then I saw him listed at 6’9 the last couple years and now we’re saying he’s 6’8 haha — Sean Hyland (@hylander91) January 3, 2022

Shouldn’t be a problem outrebounding Memphis 👀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) January 4, 2022

The short-handed Cavaliers will be hosting the Grizzlies at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. With several big men on the roster, the Cavs should be comfortable in leading Memphis in the rebounds department.