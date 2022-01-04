“Pascal Siakam?! Nah, more like Pascal Rodman”: Raptors All-Star reveals the new hilarious nickname he received as he grabbed 33 rebounds over a 2-game span

Grabbing 33 rebounds over the span of 2 games, Pascal Siakam revealed the hilarious nickname he received – “Pascal Rodman”.

After missing out almost 3 weeks of NBA action at the start of this season, Pascal Siakam made his return to the line-up on 7th November. Being out of action for almost 5 months of basketball because of a strained left shoulder, Siakam didn’t have a positive impact on the team. Rather, the Toronto Raptors lost 9 games out of his first 11 contests of the season.

After a shaky start to his 6th NBA campaign, Spicy P has now seemed to found his rhythm. Over the past few games, Pascal is finally balling like the All-Star he is. Apart from going on a scoring rampage, the Cameroonian has been doing a phenomenal job in grabbing rebounds.

During the 31st December clash against the Clippers, the 2019 NBA Champ grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds alongside dropping 25 points. The 27-year-old followed that performance with yet another huge 20-point and 14-rebounds double-double in a 120-105 win over the Knicks.

“They’re calling me Pascal Rodman out there”: Pascal Siakam

Averaging 16.5 rebounds during the 2-game span, Siakam received a new nickname – “Pascal Rodman”. As he tried holding back his laughter, the forward revealed during the postgame interview:

“I heard they call me Pascal… they call me Pascal Rodman out there.”

Pascal Siakam, who’s grabbed 33 rebounds over the last 2 games: “I heard they’re calling me Pascal Rodman out there.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 3, 2022

For those who don’t know, Dennis Rodman is widely considered the greatest rebounder in NBA history. Despite being only 6-foot-7, The Worm was the league’s rebounding champ for 7 straight seasons (1991-1998), grabbing a staggering 16.7 rebounds per game during that span, and averaged 13.1 rebounds during the span of his 14-year illustrious career.

Siakam was sensational during the month of December, putting up 6 20-point games out of the 8 times he suited up. And over the past 4 games, Pascal has been averaging 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Pascal Siakam over his last 4 games: 20 PTS – 14 REB – 7 AST

25 PTS – 19 REB – 7 AST

28 PTS – 6 REB – 8 AST

25 PTS – 6 REB – 2 AST pic.twitter.com/Ux2sQSGZ5E — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 2, 2022

The Raptors now hold a subpar <.500 16-17 record. However, with Fred VanVleet playing like a legit All-Star contender, and Pascal Siakam finally finding his groove, it won’t be surprising to see Toronto rise up in the standings.