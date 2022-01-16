“How is Klay Thompson above Devin Booker?!”: Stan Van Gundy is unhappy with the all-star voting results and expects NBA fans to do better

NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy cannot believe that Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving are above some deserving players like Devin Booker in the all-star voting.

The NBA All-Star game is just over a month away and the fan voting results were revealed by the NBA. Although the voting process is not complete it gave everyone a vague picture of what the fans think. The final decision is a combination of media, players, fan voting.

So far, Stephen Curry has the most votes to his name, followed by LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. LeBron James has led the all-star voting several times in his career and it’s no surprise that in his 19th year he is still top 2. In the east DeMar DeRozan is at the top among guards and for a good reason.

Kevin Durant, an MVP frontrunner, garnered over 4 million votes and hopefully will play, unlike last year. However, votes for several deserving players like Fred VanVleet and Devin Booker were far lower than expected.

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

Also Read: “Darius Garland has been the most overlooked player for the MIP honors!”: NBA Twitter applauds the youngster for joining LeBron James as the only Cavs player with 18 assists in a game in the last 20 seasons

Stan Van Gundy believes VanVleet should be above Kyrie Irving

Former Pelicans head coach is disappointed with the results of all-star voting so far. He understands that the all-star game is for the fans and they should have a say in who plays. However, the market size of a team often decides the outcome.

As a result, an all-star appearance doesn’t always reflect the position of that player among others in the league. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving are ahead of Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet. They haven’t played more than 3 games this season.

The NBA All-Star games is for the fans and I am glad they have the vote. But come on folks — Klay Thompson ahead of Booker? Carmelo Anthony ahead of KAT and Gobert? Kyrie Irving & Derrick Rose ahead of Van Vleet and Garland? Do better NBA fans. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 16, 2022

This is precisely what Van Gundy is upset about. Garland and VanVleet have done more for their respective teams compared to a lot of players above them in the list. Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the top 6 throughout the season despite the outbreak and injuries.

Raptors on the other hand had one hell of a week rallying behind VanVleet’s MVP-like performance. Paul George kept the Clippers above their city rivals prior to his injury and definitely deserves more votes than Andrew Wiggins.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and co have led the Phoenix Suns to the best record in the league and the longest win streak this season. Although Booker has made it to the all-star game before, it was only as a replacement. Klay Thompson returned after 2 years and the fan emotion is understandable. However, Devin Booker has earned the reserves spot over him this season.

Also Read: “Growing up, I always watched LeBron James, so sharing the court with him was big to me”: Nuggets rookie Bones Hayland first destroys the Lakers then reveals his admiration for King James post-match