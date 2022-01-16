“Darius Garland has been the most overlooked player for the MIP honors!”: NBA Twitter applauds the youngster for joining LeBron James as the only Cavs player with 18 assists in a game in the last 20 seasons

Darius Garland was incredibly sensational dropping 27 points and 18 assists, leading the Cavaliers to come back from an 18-point deficit against the Thunder.

Darius Garland has been one of the league’s most improved players, and among the brightest young talent in the association. With the Cavaliers riddled with injuries, Garland has been doing a phenomenal job in stepping up and leading the squad this season.

Darius has had a splendid week. The 21-year-old recorded his first-ever triple-double in the win against Utah. Put up 32 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds in the 5-point victory over the Spurs. And on Saturday night, had one of the best games of his career, scoring 27 points, and dishing out a career-best 18 assists (highest of the season) the young guard was responsible for 67 of the Cavs’ 107 points.

Because of his heroics, Cleveland was able to rally back from an 18-point deficit to emerge victorious, defeating the Thunder 107-102. And one of the many lauding Darius for his game-winning performance, was proud coach – J.B. Bickerstaff.

“He took command of the game in all aspects,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Garland. “Reading what the defense was doing, how to make them pay for when they were making those mistakes or whatever the reason may have been. But you saw a will in him to not allow us to lose this game.”

Darius Garland is putting the league on notice 😤 One of the top PGs in the league! pic.twitter.com/WIbhAE15w5 — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) January 16, 2022

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe makes shocking take about his favorite team after 37-point loss vs Nuggets

Darius Garland joins LeBron James as the only Cavaliers player to record 18 assists in a game over the last 20 seasons

With his recent triple-double, Garland joined Bron and Kyrie Irving as only the third player in Cavs history to record a triple-double since 2003. After Cleveland’s yesterday night matchup, Darius joined LBJ as the only other player in the franchise to record 18 assists in a game over the past 20 seasons.

Darius Garland tonight: 27 PTS

18 AST (career high)

2 TOV He joins LeBron James as the only Cav with that many assists in a game in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rFeEmraLnK — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2022

As soon as his stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Darius Garland has permission to do whatever he damn pleases during the all-star game. He’s earned the right to wave off Steph and take Giannis 1-on-1 just for shits & giggles. Perhaps climb Embiid’s shoulders and create a basketball ManBearPig. Whatever u want. We got your back. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 16, 2022

Darius Garland to OKC pic.twitter.com/5GtgJXELbx — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 16, 2022

Darius Garland deserves MIP consideration — Brandon Blanco (@NBF_Clo) January 16, 2022

I think, and hear me out, #DariusGarland probably deserves to be an #NBAAllStar. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 16, 2022

Also Read: Luka Doncic gets heated as Magic player pulls a confusing stunt despite being down 20 points

The Cavs have now won their 4th straight game, and sit comfortably 6th in the East with a solid 26-18 record. Darius has been a huge contributor to the young Cleveland’s success this season, averaging 19.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.