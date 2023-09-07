“How Is LeBron James in Better Shape Than You?”: Having Questioned Anthony Davis’ $62,000,000, Stephen A. Smith Claims Lakers Star Is Letting ‘The King’ Down

Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (6) watch during the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith is both popular and infamous for his scathing remarks and honest reviews about NBA games and players. In a recent sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe, SAS claimed that Anthony Davis is letting down LeBron James with his recent performance and fitness issues. This was not the first of Smith’s criticisms targeting AD this off-season. Previously, the Lakers signed a three-year $62,000,000 per year extension with Davis. SAS was quick to react and express his disappointment over this move.

Following a wheelchair departure from last season’s playoffs, Davis’ three-year max extension shocked everyone, including Stephen A. Smith. Speaking about this on Paul George’s podcast, SAS was rather astonished to learn about the massive $186,000,000 deal. As per him, AD’s consistency and fitness issues do not warrant him to be offered a huge contract as such.

Stephen A. Smith questions Anthony Davis’ fitness

When Anthony Davis first arrived at the Lakers in 2019, he had huge expectations on his shoulders. The Lakers were looking for a star center since Dwight Howard and had found the perfect fit in Davis. However, despite showing flashes of brilliance, Davis failed to live up to this expectation owing to constant fitness and performance-related issues.

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe in his show Club Shay Shay, SAS questioned Davis for being less fit than LeBron James. An interesting thing to note here is that AD is almost eight years younger than James and was drafted nine seasons following the King’s draft.

Yet, it seems like LeBron’s performance and fitness are much better than his young counterpart, as the King enters his 21st season in the NBA. SAS further commented on how AD lacks the shape for playing in games and should consult LBJ’s nutritionist.

“How is he [LeBron James] in better shape than you? How is he more focused and dedicated than you? Could you take your a** over his house and mimic his workout, use his trainer, use his nutritionist. Do something! It’s like come on!”

Adding further, SAS went on an explosive rant about Anthony Davis and his lack of motivation to learn from LeBron James. Indeed, LBJ has been an inspiration for several aspiring players with his rigorous fitness regime. The Lakers star spends around $1,500,000 to remain in shape for the league, which translates in his top-notch performance. Questioning Davis’ lack of consistency, SAS ranted:

“You gonna drop 41 games and the 11 next. You know, it’s like you looking at LeBron and it’s like, I literally, I almost went on the air and was like, ‘You know LeBron, I’m sorry.’ I felt that bad for you because I’m like, in his 20th year in the league, he’s in better shape and he the best player, and he [Davis] actually don’t wanna be. He [LBJ] wishes you were in better shape. He actually wishes you were a better player, which you are when you bring your A-game. But it’s sporadic, because of a lack of dedication.”

Recently, Zion Williamson was one of the latest NBA players to start following LBJ’s fitness regimen. Facing similar consistency issues as Anthony Davis, Williamson admitted how LeBron’s fitness blueprint helps every player to get the best out of their body and skills. Perhaps, it’s high time for AD to seek word of advice from his teammate and get back to his umpteen form.

Stephen A. Smith lacks trust in Anthony Davis due to his injury-prone nature

Stephen A. Smith has all valid reasons to distrust Anthony Davis playing for the Lakers. Although Davis is regarded as a star center, his consistent injury issues and lack of fitness led him to miss several crucial games. Last season, AD missed 40 games, including 17 straight games due to an MCL sprain. After a tough playoff competition against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers ended their 2022-23 campaign with a tantalizing defeat.

Owing to all such instances, SAS told Shannon Sharpe how he lacks belief in Davis’ performance. Comparing him to a ‘bag of Skittles,’ SAS continued to explain how AD’s injury proneness and sporadic stints of performances affect the Lakers in crucial playoff wins. Though SAS has valid arguments to explain this mistrust, perhaps the new multi-million extension contract might inspire Davis to show up more for his team whenever required.