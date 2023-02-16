HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Bucks Star’s Injury Report Gives Franchise a lot to Think About

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 16/02/2023

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Bucks Star's Injury Report Gives Franchise a lot to Think About

Feb 14, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a hard fall in the fourth quarter during game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo may just be the best player in the NBA right now. Despite a massively competitive East, the Greek Freak has led the Bucks to the 2nd seed. And of course, given his performances, he is a top 3 candidate to win MVP this season. Simply put, Antetokounmpo is back to his best.

However, is his momentum in danger of being halted unceremoniously?

Injuries can be a sour reality that players are forced to deal with every season. And unfortunately for the Bucks, their best player is dealing with it right now.

With that being said, will Giannis Antetokounmpo be healthy enough to feature against the Bulls tonight? Or will his most recent injury force him to sit on the sidelines?

Also Read: “Prioritize Winning Over Record-Breaking”: Skip Bayless Taunts LeBron James For Focusing on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Title

 

ESPN releases information on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health ahead of Bulls matchup

Despite all his dexterity, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7 feet tall. And the biggest problem for players of that size is knee ailments. And sure enough, the Bucks’ star man was recently diagnosed with knee soreness.

However, as worrying as it may sound, reports suggest that the injury isn’t very serious at all. In fact, as per ESPN, the Greek Freak is probable to play in the game tonight.

However, there is a dilemma here.

The Chicago Bulls haven’t been very good this year, sitting at just 11th in the East. Worse yet, they are currently on a 5-game losing streak, making one thing very clear.

Even if Giannis doesn’t play this game, Milwaukee still stands a very good chance to win anyway.

So, with all that in mind, should the Bucks really be risking their superstar for this game?

Frankly, we don’t think so.

 

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 46 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 54% from the field, 27.1% from beyond the arc, and 64.6% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: “Board Man Gets Paid!”: The Kawhi Leonard Taunt Immortalized After His Championship With Toronto Raptors

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta