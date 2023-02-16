Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Bucks Star’s Injury Report Gives Franchise a lot to Think About

Feb 14, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a hard fall in the fourth quarter during game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo may just be the best player in the NBA right now. Despite a massively competitive East, the Greek Freak has led the Bucks to the 2nd seed. And of course, given his performances, he is a top 3 candidate to win MVP this season. Simply put, Antetokounmpo is back to his best.

However, is his momentum in danger of being halted unceremoniously?

Injuries can be a sour reality that players are forced to deal with every season. And unfortunately for the Bucks, their best player is dealing with it right now.

With that being said, will Giannis Antetokounmpo be healthy enough to feature against the Bulls tonight? Or will his most recent injury force him to sit on the sidelines?

Also Read: “Prioritize Winning Over Record-Breaking”: Skip Bayless Taunts LeBron James For Focusing on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Title

ESPN releases information on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health ahead of Bulls matchup

Despite all his dexterity, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7 feet tall. And the biggest problem for players of that size is knee ailments. And sure enough, the Bucks’ star man was recently diagnosed with knee soreness.

He got me 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tq2N9v5Rkk — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 5, 2023

However, as worrying as it may sound, reports suggest that the injury isn’t very serious at all. In fact, as per ESPN, the Greek Freak is probable to play in the game tonight.

However, there is a dilemma here.

The Chicago Bulls haven’t been very good this year, sitting at just 11th in the East. Worse yet, they are currently on a 5-game losing streak, making one thing very clear.

Even if Giannis doesn’t play this game, Milwaukee still stands a very good chance to win anyway.

So, with all that in mind, should the Bucks really be risking their superstar for this game?

Frankly, we don’t think so.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 46 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 54% from the field, 27.1% from beyond the arc, and 64.6% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: “Board Man Gets Paid!”: The Kawhi Leonard Taunt Immortalized After His Championship With Toronto Raptors