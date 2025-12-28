mobile app bar

“I Would Have Booed Us”: Anthony Edwards Slams Timberwolves’ Effort in Blowout Loss to Nets

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a stoppage in play against the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Target Center.

There are favorites and underdogs in the NBA, but no matchup should ever be taken for granted. Especially in the season’s early days, when many take time to find their footing. The Brooklyn Nets look like one such franchise, with their emphatic win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, surprising some and angering Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota has now lost back-to-back games. Fans at the Target Center made their displeasure clear, booing the players off the floor as the final buzzer sounded in a 123–107 loss.

Edwards understood where the frustration was coming from and did not criticize the fans for expressing their displeasure. For a team with Finals aspirations, losing to a 10–19 Nets squad, even one that had won consecutive games heading into the matchup, was far from ideal.

“We got boo’d and s*** by the fans today, I’m with the fans, I would have boo’d us too,” Edwards said in the locker room post-game during an interview.

That said, when asked how the Timberwolves could actually get better, Edwards didn’t sound like a man with a plan. He simply blamed their lack of energy and admitted that he doesn’t know where that came from. His comments thereafter may not sit too well with fans.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I guess this is just Timberwolves basketball,” the No. 1 pick from the 2020 Draft said.

Simply put, this cannot be Timberwolves basketball if the team has any real ambition. For two seasons in a row, they’ve put a shutter on their Championship hopes by losing the Conference Finals. In 2025, they got bullied by the Thunder, losing in five.

Edwards is no longer a rookie, and although he’s yet to fulfill his potential, he has to be the leader on this side. It starts with bringing about that energy that Edwards admits they lack. Then, it’ll actually be Timberwolves basketball.

