Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Thunder? Injury Update On Lakers Star’s Ankle Following His Absence In Loss To Wolves

Credits: Dec 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had the same success since their In-Season Tournament win. Apart from their lone win against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers have suffered five losses. Before heading back to LA, the Purple & Gold will finish their three-game road trip with the final stop at Oklahoma. Going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers will need LeBron James on the floor to put an end to their four-game losing skid.

The Los Angeles Lakers having plenty of names on the team’s injury report isn’t uncommon. It seems to be the same case this time around as well. Ahead of the matchup against Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and co., six names have been added to the list. The likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino are listed as ‘probable’. On the other hand, joining Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura, LeBron James is listed as “questionable”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Trevor_Lane/status/1738311313825169901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

King James was diagnosed with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy a day after the Lakers’ loss to the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused Bron to be sidelined in the next fixture against the Minnesota Timberwolves, resulting in the LA side’s 111-118 loss.

LeBron James has defeated Father Time

In Year 21, LeBron James’ performance has exceeded all expectations. About to turn 39 years of age in a couple of days, the 6ft 9” forward has been putting up All-NBA type numbers – 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

Having defeated the infamous Father Time long ago, LeBron has only missed out on three games this season. However, the past two weeks have been extremely hectic for the Lakers considering their success in the In-Season Tournament. Eventually, LBJ missed out on the Lakers’ clash on Thursday night. Speaking about the injury as well as the physical and mental toll of the gruelling schedule, Bron said:

“It’s a combination of everything. I mean, it’s the emotional fatigue, it’s the physical fatigue, it’s the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you’re not winning, obviously, that’s the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

LeBron James missing out on the clash against the Thunder could be a massive loss. The OKC has been an extremely well-balanced and in-form team. Apart from Josh Giddey, the entire core is available for the contest.

Lakers Nation will hope that a three-day rest is sufficient enough for the four-time champ. Further, fans will hope that the Purple & Gold don’t tumble down the standings anymore.