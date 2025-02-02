How Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Mavericks GM Nico Harrison’s Close Relationship Led to Luka Doncic Trade

It takes more than simply desire to pull off a blockbuster trade containing two superstars, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were able to agree to a deal. The close-knit relationship between Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, and Mavs GM Nico Harrison, helped streamline the trade. Their friendship over the years almost made it an inevitability that Luka Doncic would become a Laker.

Rob Pelinka and Harrison have had a good relationship for years, which only made the two team’s unforeseen deal come to fruition even faster. Their strong bond also likely made negotiations easier, resulting in a deal a few days before Thursday’s trade deadline.

However, their friendship also may have resulted in a lesser return for Doncic than the Mavs would have gotten from another team.

Both GMs, as detailed in the story, have a close relationship from their years working together when Harrison was at Nike and Pelinka served as Kobe Bryant's agent. For most of the ensuing weeks trade talks stayed between them and the respective team owners Patrick Dumont and… https://t.co/LciGksI4kC — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 2, 2025

Trade conversations surrounding Doncic started all the way back on January 7, just over a week after the five-time All-Star was sidelined by a left calf strain. The talks took place in person as the Lakers were in town to play the Mavericks.

Discussions only heated up from there, as the two GMs gradually became closer to a deal over the following weeks. Respective team owners Patrick Dumont and Jeanie Buss were brought into the conversation, but the topic stayed wrapped up between those four until the deal was announced last night.

Pelinka and Harrison may both be well-respected GMs now, but the two originally met in different roles. In fact, the pair’s friendship started with a mutual connection to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant brought Rob Pelinka and Harrison together

Pelinka and Harrison have had a relationship for years now, dating back to when both worked for the late Bryant. Harrison worked at Nike, where Kobe had his luxurious sneaker contract, while Pelinka served as the Mamba’s agent.

Through years of working together for the benefit of the Lakers legend, Pelinka and Harrison were able to establish a friendship of their own.

Had the two not been on great terms, a trade of this magnitude may have never come to fruition. Even if the Mavs were set on moving on from their franchise player, Harrison undoubtedly could have found several other suitors who would be willing to part with more than an aging star big man.

However, both sides appear to be satisfied with how the deal turned out, as it came together quickly once the details were finalized.

Relationships are important to have as a top executive, but it’s possible that the Lakers were able to get Doncic at a discount compared to rival teams because of Pelinka’s connection to Harrison.