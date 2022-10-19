“I swear that me with Savannah!”: LeBron James Jokes he has Memorized Savannah James’ Slaps and Hits 

LeBron James knows his wife, Savannah James, quite well. So much so that he has memorized her patterns of slaps and hits. Talk about love.

The NBA season is well and truly back but we’re as excited as you are. Finally no more waiting, players will take the stage and the action will commence. But in the humdrum of it all, they can get swayed and forget about family. Not LeBron James.

The Lakers superstar has been a family man and he has been pushing his family to do things with him throughout this off-season. From traveling to shooting commercials, they have done it all. And while they may be busy, they have time to unwind.

LeBron loves to annoy Savannah and we have seen several instances of the two just jousting and squabbling on social media. While it may all be in jest, LeBron knows exactly how Savannah does things and he even admitted to it on Twitter!

LeBron James and Savannah James lead a life full of zest

The two have always been fun on and off the camera. You can tell how LeBron’s goofy and fun energy is matched by Savannah’s calm and tranquil vibe. But of course, LeBron likes to annoy his wife and so much so that now knows exactly how she will swat and hit back.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!!! I swear that me with Vannah! https://t.co/8D07tj4qrN — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 12, 2022

He recently shared a video that showed another couple doing the same, and James couldn’t help but think about how he and his wife do the exact same thing.

Like a video game console, he knows exactly how to press his wife’s buttons and also how to evade attacks! LeBron and Savannah sure lead a zesty life and every NBA player can take a page from their book.

The Lakers superstar is a doting husband and has shown that NBA players can also stay away from controversy

Despite over 20 years in the NBA, LeBron James’ marital life has never been marred by controversy. Not once. Sure some people have tried to hurl the dirt but all claims have been seriously unfounded.

NBA players can stay away from controversy if they remain loyal like LeBron James. Sure, not many will associate loyalty and the King but to his wife, he has been faithful.

And if you stay away from the spotlight, you can focus on your career. LeBron’s example should be a shining beacon for NBA players. What do you think?

