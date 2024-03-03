How Many Career Points Does Stephen Curry Have and Other FAQs About Warriors Superstar’s Scoring Stats

Stephen Curry is one of the most vibrant names in basketball history. Many analysts and fans credit him for the three-point revolution as his style of play transformed the basketball scene at all levels. He expanded the horizons of long-range shooting and at the same time, the revolutionary guard became one of the most winningest players of all time.

While Curry continues to dazzle many with his on-court geniuses and unbelievable plays, it’s time to get into the offensive career of the deadly shooter.

How many career points does Stephen Curry have?

As of March 2, Stephen Curry has lodged 23,254 points in his NBA career. He has connected on 7940 out of 1678 field goal attempts for 47.2% shooting. For his career, he is shooting a highly impressive 42.6% from the three-point line and 91% from the free-throw line carving his name at the top of the All-Time Warriors scoring list.

How many NBA regular season games has Stephen Curry played?

As of March 2, Stephen Curry has appeared in 938 regular season match-ups. The point guard has started in 932 of those 938 games, putting up 24.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

How many points does Stephen Curry need to reach the 40,000 mark?

As of March 2, Stephen Curry needs 16746 points to hit the 40,000 points mark. Except for LeBron James, no one has touched this mark. Since he is 35 years old, it is unlikely that he will reach 40,000 points. However, in March 2022, Curry became the 20th quickest player to reach 20,000 points.

How many three-pointers has Stephen Curry scored in his career?

As of March 2, Stephen Curry has connected on an NBA All-time high 3671 three-pointers. He is 698 three-pointers ahead of Ray Allen, who is second on the list and retired in 2014. Meanwhile, among active players, he is 767 three-pointers ahead of James Harden who will most likely replace Ray Allen at the #2 spot.

Curry has led the league in total three-point makes seven times in his career. He will most likely finish at the top for the record eighth time during the 2023-24 season. The Chef remains the only player to touch the 400 three-pointer mark in a single season when he nailed 402 of them during his 2015-2016 MVP season.

Where does Stephen Curry rank on the All-time Scoring List?

As of March 2, Stephen Curry stands 31st in the All-time Scoring list with 23,254 points. He is just 80 points shy of replacing Robert Parish at the 30th spot. He is 503 points away from Charles Barkley, who is lodged at the 29th in the All-Time Scoring list. With 20-odd games remaining in the 2023-24 season, if Curry stays healthy, there is a high chance that he will take the spot from Barkley.