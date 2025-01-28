“Jimmy Butler You Are Rich”: Ex-Mavericks Forward Doesn’t Want Heat Star to Ruin Legacy For $50 Million

As the trade deadline approaches, there will be a laser focus on Jimmy Butler’s situation with the Miami Heat, the franchise he’s led to two NBA Finals appearances. Though the organization is diligently working to complete the six-time All-Star’s trade request, he isn’t making it an easy parting. The Heat have suspended Butler again, this time indefinitely. Chandler Parsons believes Butler’s repeated antics are related to the $50+ million Miami owes him.

While it may seem like an unforgivable loss to most, Parsons believes Butler should move on from the money to avoid further tarnishing his legacy. “This is becoming a disgrace…Jimmy, you’re rich, you got Big Face coffee. Give in,” the former forward said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. Parsons reasoned with Butler to put an end to his shenanigans, adding, “Go finish your career on a high, don’t be remembered for this.”

Lou Williams did see where Butler was coming from with his demand, emphasizing that both sides were likely miserable at this point with no clear path forward. The former guard also explained how rival teams aren’t going to jump at the chance to help Miami’s perplexing situation, so Butler could be stuck where he is.

Parsons knows money isn’t everything at a certain point, recalling how miserable he was with the Memphis Grizzlies during his biggest NBA contract. Butler is slotted to earn $52 million with his player option next season and has several other business ventures, so money isn’t a problem for the disgruntled star. Parsons emphasized that no amount of money can mend the issues between Butler and the Heat at this point, so it should be in his best interest to drop his beef.

Jimmy Butler has plenty of other income streams

While Butler’s max contract, signed with the Heat in 2023, provides the 35-year-old with more than enough money, the crafty veteran has found several other ways to make money throughout his career. Butler has made waves with high-profile endorsements and business ventures, working with brands like Michelob Ultra, Binance, and Beats by Dre. The 14-year veteran also formerly had a shoe deal with Nike, which he ended during the 2019-20 season before signing with Li-Ning a few months later.

Jimmy’s most notable business venture is undoubtedly his Big Face Coffee brand, though. The forward’s coffee business, which originated as an exclusive to the NBA Bubble during the 2020 playoffs, has grown into a legitimate company. Starting as a $20-per-cup coffee shop from Butler’s hotel room, the venture has since become complete with trademarks and merchandise.

Butler is already set for life with his luxurious NBA contracts, endorsements, and personal ventures. So it’s reasonable to believe the millions Miami owes him isn’t as important as he’s making it out to be. For the betterment of his potential Hall of Fame career, Butler may need to be the bigger person in this situation.