“How Many Championships Would We Have Won with Elon Musk?”: Scottie Pippen Poses Bizarre Bulls Question

The Chicago Bulls side from the 90s is one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, if not the most dominant. However, a prominent member of that team, Scottie Pippen, is now wondering what would happen if they had one more star player in their ranks. No, it’s not a current or a former NBA athlete. The coveted recruit is Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The six-time NBA Champion posted an AI-generated picture of Elon Musk on his X account, where the founder of SpaceX can be seen in a Chicago Bulls jersey, wearing number 13.

Pippen captioned the post, “How many championships would we have won with @ElonMusk?”

The post is intended to be a playful joke, but it still confused many. Musk isn’t known to be a good basketball player or someone interested in basketball, so the premise of the joke escaped a lot of fans.

The AI-generated image makes Musk look very fit, but it’s unlikely that he was ever in an athlete’s shape. Musk wasn’t very wealthy when the Bulls were running the show in the NBA, so Pippen is not talking about making a difference with his money.

Pippen’s hypothetical seems to be coming out of nowhere, which begs the question if there’s a hidden agenda behind the post.

How many championships would we have won with @ElonMusk? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qp0lXZgLLN — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) December 1, 2024

Musk’s allegiance to the Republican party and their nominee Donald Trump during the recently concluded presidential elections was on full display. The billionaire was at the forefront of the Trump Vance campaign and will also be a part of President-elect Trump’s cabinet. Although Pippen hasn’t publicly voiced his political take, this post suggests that he might be inclined toward the Republican party.

Another possibility here could be the NBA legend’s newfound interest in cryptocurrency. Pippen has been pushing his currency and using his social media handles to promote it. Tagging Musk in a post like that could possibly get a response from him and help him promote it to a wider audience.

Even the fans who follow the Bulls legend were surprised by the random post. A fan wrote that Pippen might be the “First NBA player with CTE.”

First NBA player with CTE — wholesome nba fan (@idcstfumaynee) December 1, 2024

Hopefully, Pippen will get a response from Musk. This will not only help the NBA legend get an answer for his hypothetical, but it will also help the rest of us in finding out if there was any specific reason behind that post.