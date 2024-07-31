Lack of WNBA Players on International Teams Will Allow Team USA to Dominate the Olympics: Shannon Sharpe

The USA women’s basketball team destroying Japan 102-76 in the opening clash of the 2024 Olympics has several fans wondering if there could be any nation being a threat to A’ja Wilson and co. Shannon Sharpe explored the same topic on his “Nightcap” podcast alongside Chad “Ocho” Johnson.

While he named a team that could come close to defeating Team USA, Sharpe simply claimed that the lack of foreign-born players in the WNBA would result in Cheryl Reeve’s girls dominating the competition. The blowout victory, despite an awful three-point shooting display, has American fans confident about their team defending the gold medal for the 7th straight time.

Sharpe didn’t believe any other team was going to make things difficult for the Americans. If a team wanted to orchestrate an upset, they would be required to have a sensational shooting display from the field – 60% FG and 40% 3 FG.

“You probably gonna need to have to shoot about 60% and you gonna need to get 40+ (from 3FG) in order for you to beat these ladies… We are too dominant inside, we gonna crush you on the glass.”

He named Belgium as the only team that could be a threat to the USA. However, he soon explained that the WNBA wasn’t as international as the NBA because of which no other nation had a legit shot at dethroning Team USA.

“I don’t see it (any team giving them a challenge). Belgium… I don’t Ocho because like as I said, although it is a global game, you don’t see the international-born players playing in the WNBA like you see on the men’s side.”

The ESPN analyst is spot-on with his take. The Americans being the most dominant in the paint will make it difficult for any other nation to rely on their interior game. If a team wanted to present themselves with a chance at the gold medal, having a near-perfect night from the long-range would be essential.

As seen in the opening game, Japan did put up a great competition in the first half owing to an impressive first-half shooting display. However, their shooting rhythm was lost, and they were eventually outscored 52-37 in the second half.

The A’ja Wilson-led superteam plays their second group-stage game against Belgium on Thursday and will aim to further assert their dominance by clinching yet another blowout victory.