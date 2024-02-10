HomeSearch

How Many Kids Does Kobe Bryant Have and Other FAQs About Lakers Legend’s Family

Abhishek Dhariwal
|Published

Feb. 24, 2010: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant 24 observes the National Anthem during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX Dallas defeated Los Angeles 101-96 – ZUMAcp2

Kobe Bryant accumulated numerous records and accolades after playing his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Information regarding Bryant’s accomplishments on the court is available from various sources. But here are some frequently asked questions about the family of the NBA legend.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAinthezone/status/1755940856442302526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

How Many Kids Does Kobe Bryant Have?

Kobe Bryant is the father of four children. The five-time NBA champion has four daughters with his High School sweetheart, Vanessa Bryant.

When did Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant have their first kid?

Credits: Zuma Wire

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001 and went on to welcome their first baby daughter Natalia in 2003. 

Who is Kobe Bryant’s Oldest Kid?

Being born in 2003, Natalia Bryant is Kobe’s oldest kid. The daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers legend is 21 years of age.

 

Does Kobe Bryant have any Sons?

No, Kobe Bryant does not have any sons. Bryant had once proudly proclaimed himself as a ‘girl dad’ who was proud of his daughters and their respective accomplishments.

 

Who is Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Kid?

Capri Kobe Bryant is the youngest child of the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Capri was born on June 20, 2019. 

Does any of Kobe Bryant’s kids play basketball?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OfficialNBABuzz/status/1755975737637478535?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It would be a fair assumption to think that the daughters of the basketball legend would follow in his father’s footsteps. However, Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia found success in volleyball. Gianna Maria-Onore, better known as Gigi was the only one who took an interest in basketball and had started playing from an early age. She played for the Mamba Sports Academy, where she was coached by her father.

Which college does Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter go to?

 Natalia Diamante Bryant is currently a sophomore at the University of North Carolina. She has been a student there since August 2021.

