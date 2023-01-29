How Many Times Has LeBron James Won the All-Star Game?

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James prepares to take the game winning shot against Team Durant guard/forward Zach Lavine (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is in his 20th year in the NBA. The man is now 38-years-old, and still going very, very strong. Within his 2 decades in the league, the King has now made the All-Star team 19 times already. The man has just been that great over the course of his career.

But, making it to the games aside, how many has the man actually won? Games against the best in the NBA don’t sound easy by any measure. However, given his title as the potential GOAT, he has to have won a massive chunk of them, right?

Well, let’s find out.

What is LeBron James’s record as an All-Star captain?

Back in 2018, the NBA wanted to make All-Star weekend a bit more interesting.

The norm at the time was that the All-Stars from the East and West would compete against each other to see which conference wins. However, ahead of the 2018 NBA All-Star game, the league decided to go with the captain system.

This meant that the NBA would pick two players to be captains, and draft from a pool of All-Stars that season. And ever since this format took center stage, LeBron James has been a constant for the captain’s spot.

However, it doesn’t stop there.

Of the 5 games played under this format, the King has gone unbeaten, with his record standing at 5-0.

Still, in this format, James had control over who his teammates would be.

What about his record in All-Star games overall?

LeBron James’s overall All-Star record doesn’t look quite as glamorous

Before the time LeGM had his powers to draft players for the All-Star game, things didn’t look quite as rosy.

Before the captains era, the King had 13 All-Star games under his belt. And in them, the man had a whopping 5 victories… and 8 losses.

When these and the captain system games are put together, that gives James a record of 10-8 in All-Star games.

Will he be able to build on that during the 2023 All-Star game? Or will the man suffer his first defeat as a captain?

