HomeSearch

Will the NBA All-Star Draft be televised?

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 29/01/2023

Will the NBA All-Star Draft be televised?

Image of NBA All-Star Logo for 2023 taken from Google Images

As we usher in the NBA All-Star weekend for the 2022-23 seasons, fans are eager to know what is the status of the NBA Draft. What are the rule changes and so on?

The 2022-23 NBA season will certainly be one for the books. With competition fiercer than ever, there are no guarantees which players will make the all-star rosters.

And what’s more the NBA themselves have announced a slight change in format. One that will see the league go back to playground rules and hopefully bring in much-needed excitement.

Also read: Kobe Bryant and Kanye West Nearly Made One Of The Most Coveted Shoes Of All Time

NBA All-Star draft for the 2022-23 season: What are the changes?

One of the biggest changes that we will see this year is in the draft. Previously, for the last 3 editions, the draft was held on NBA on TNT. It took place in a live broadcast where the team captains had to pick their players from the pool of All-Stars.

However, for this season, it will be done as a live segment right before tip-off. And the playground feel of choosing your team right before tip-off is sure to make fans and players excited.

Also read: “LeBron James Isn’t a Top-5 player in the NBA”: Stephen Jackson Says Lakers’ MVP is in His ‘Top-3 All-time’ But Not Right Now

Who are the 2023 All-Star starters?

After many rounds of voting, and an aggregation of fan, media, and player votes, the NBA All-Star starters for the 2022-23 season have been announced.

Leading the line are captains, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joining them are, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williamson from the Western Conference. And from the Eastern Conference, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant will be the starters.

The reserves will be announced on February 2nd.

Also read: “Eric Lewis is The Worst NBA Referee!”: NBA Twitter Lambasts Officials For Missing Crucial LeBron James Foul in Lakers’ OT Loss to Celtics

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam