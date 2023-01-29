Will the NBA All-Star Draft be televised?

As we usher in the NBA All-Star weekend for the 2022-23 seasons, fans are eager to know what is the status of the NBA Draft. What are the rule changes and so on?

The 2022-23 NBA season will certainly be one for the books. With competition fiercer than ever, there are no guarantees which players will make the all-star rosters.

And what’s more the NBA themselves have announced a slight change in format. One that will see the league go back to playground rules and hopefully bring in much-needed excitement.

NBA All-Star draft for the 2022-23 season: What are the changes?

One of the biggest changes that we will see this year is in the draft. Previously, for the last 3 editions, the draft was held on NBA on TNT. It took place in a live broadcast where the team captains had to pick their players from the pool of All-Stars.

The @NBA and @TheNBPA announced today that TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/heWwh4k8MR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 25, 2023

However, for this season, it will be done as a live segment right before tip-off. And the playground feel of choosing your team right before tip-off is sure to make fans and players excited.

Who are the 2023 All-Star starters?

After many rounds of voting, and an aggregation of fan, media, and player votes, the NBA All-Star starters for the 2022-23 season have been announced.

Leading the line are captains, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

⭐️ THE 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9NXxjaYfW0 — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2023

Joining them are, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williamson from the Western Conference. And from the Eastern Conference, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant will be the starters.

The reserves will be announced on February 2nd.

