“How The F**k I Couldn’t Score 1 Basket?”: Paul George’s ‘Donut’ Game Had Jalen Green Flabbergasted

All the greats of the game of basketball have certain moments in their career that they prefer to keep under the radar. An icon of the modern NBA such as Paul George is no exception as he opened up about it publicly a few months ago. In his podcast show, Podcast P with Paul George, the 33-year-old discussed his zero-point game in the presence of Jalen Green earlier this year.

He shed light on one of the most embarrassing instances as his former team, the Indiana Pacers, faced the Golden State Warriors. In his “second year in the league”, the Pacers lost to the Warriors in California as Paul failed miserably to help his team. “That was my first scoreless game at the Warriors,” the Los Angeles Clippers’ forward mentioned looking back on the away clash.

George’s words left Green stunned as he shockingly asked PG, “You had a donut?” while expressing his disbelief. Upon being asked whether has had a similar moment in his NBA career, the Houston Rockets star stated, “Hell no”. “I make sure I’m gonna go get a bucket,” he highlighted before adding, “I’m gonna make sure I score one time at least”.

Following this, Paul continued with his recollection of the moment from more than a decade back. The squad had to take a long flight back to Indiana while the 8x All-Star submerged into self-reflection. “I replayed that 48 minutes like ten times on that flight,” he mentioned before wondering, “How the f**k I couldn’t score one basket?”.

Jalen showcased a keen interest in knowing more details about the post-game realization as the host continued revealing those. Looking back on the match, the small forward highlighted, “I played like 30-something minutes”. This only further increased the disbelief of the 21-year-old as he exclaimed, “Damn!”.

How many zero-point games have Paul George had in his career?

Paul has had a total of 7 zero-point in his career, with all of them coming in his first three years in the league. Interestingly, this game against the Dubs took place in his third year in the NBA and also was not his first time registering a stat line of zero-point. In his debut campaign, he has had two such games and a total of three in the season after that.

Yet, the Warriors one spurred first into his mind as it was the most significant one. By that time, a young George should have become a prominent figure on the roster. That’s why he got 29 minutes of game time in the clash before going 0-5-4 on that night. The California-born tried his absolute best but had a scoring game of 0/7 in his home state.

Thankfully, it turned out to become his last-ever zero-point game in his NBA career. A forgettable instance that certainly served as a major stepping stone in the rest of his journey.