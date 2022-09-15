How to Buy Golden State Warriors Tickets for 2022-23 NBA Season?

Golden State Warriors Tickets: Defending Champions start their title defense on October 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors, after having won the 2022 NBA Championship, are looking healthy and are raring to go. A lot of teams in the West have made changes to their rosters and look much better than last year. However, the Warriors can never be ruled out as contenders till their core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is healthy and intact.

With Stephen Curry leading the team right from the front, the Warriors would look to emulate the kind of start they had to the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors play four preseason games before they kick start the 2022-23 season by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors announce their preseason schedule featuring 2 games in Japan and 3 games at Chase Center. 9/30: Wizards (Saitama Super Arena – Japan)

10/1: Wizards (Saitama Super Arena – Japan)

10/9: Lakers @ Chase Center

10/11: Blazers @ Chase Center

10/14: Nuggets @ Chase Center — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 10, 2022

Tickets went live for the preseason and regular season games at 10 AM PST today. Here is how you can get your tickets:

Golden State Warriors Tickets for 2022-23 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors are starting their title defense on October 18th. Their first regular season, as well as their first preseason game back in the USA, is against the Los Angles Lakers. Tickets for the same went live on 15th September, 10 AM PST.

Here is a step-by-step guide for getting your tickets for the upcoming Warriors season: