“We Were Looking For LaMelo Ball!”: Michael Jordan Once Got Irritated By Teenager Looking Hard For Hornets Star

Michael Jordan wound up surprising a couple of teenagers, while they were on the prowl for Charlotte Hornets franchise star, LaMelo Ball!

LaMelo Ball prior to his NBA debut was a treasured and cherished figure within the basketball community. His infantile and callow behavior combined with his freakish skill, poise, and panache for the game, led to the 21-year-old accumulating a large following from a young age.

When two Charlotte Hornets fans, decided to pay the organization’s facilities a visit in hopes of meeting Ball, they were left astounded. What had seemed like a day where they would be meeting Ball, would turn out to be the day they met Michael Jordan.

The two teenagers were euphoric when they found that they had just spotted the six-time NBA champion. Although, when the two young men asked Jordan if they could have a picture with him, the Charlotte Hornets owner was reluctant and quickly denied their request.

In response to if they could take a picture with him, Jordan responded-

“No. Put the camera down.”

Here is the video clip showing off the whole interaction.

Some might say that was a bit stingy from the GOAT. However, given how many supporters he likely has to deal with on a daily basis, perhaps the man is allowed to be just a bit harsh. Especially when he’s caught just trying to get home after a long day of work.

Michael Jordan and the interactions with his supporters!

Michael Jordan has been a fan favorite since he graced the floors of the coveted NBA franchise, the Chicago Bulls. The accolades that Jordan earned during his time with the team, have earned him a stellar reputation, that has in turn provided him with a vast amount of wealth.

Jordan is truly a defining athlete. The globalization of basketball is owed to one man and one man only. “MJ’s” freakish athleticism and sublime technique, led to him taking over the sport in the 1980s.

Along with his fame, came the uproar among fans, and the strenuous demands to keep them content. As far as his reputation for being generous to his supporters, the six-time NBA ‘MVP’ is the exemplar, despite a few mishaps here and there.

LaMelo Ball and the future of the Charlotte Hornets!

Since the advent of Ball in Charlotte, the franchise which has been downright horrendous for the better part of the past decade, has seen the tide turn in their favor.

With LaMelo Ball’s arrival, the future in Charlotte looks bright. It’s safe to say, the moment they outright hand him the keys to the kingdom, they will eventually have an enhanced opportunity to make the playoffs, and then the NBA championship.

