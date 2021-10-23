“DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million”: Bulls star buys the GOAT’s old house owned by first wife Juanita Vanoy

DeMar DeRozan has bought a Chicago home previously owned by Michael Jordan from his first wife Juanita Vanoy for a cool $4.5 million.

The Chicago Bulls sport a revitalized look for the 2021-22 NBA season. They have become a true force to be reckoned with after a ton of solid to great offseason additions.

Zach LaVine is now paired with some mean backcourt talent. The additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso should allow Zach to pace himself. Nikola Vucevic is the perfect stretch 5 for the modern NBA.

DeMar, in particular, is by far the Bulls’ biggest acquisition of this offseason. His addition makes them a deadly team from all 3 ranges on offense. It allows them to dream of their championship days from the days of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Also Read – “Seriously frustrated with how the game was going for us”: LeBron James shockingly admits how he felt about Russell Westbrook and the rest of the team vs Suns.

DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million from Juanita Vanoy

Speaking of Michael Jordan and the Bulls, DeRozan is also carrying the MJ tradition forward in a unique way. The Compton-born former All-Star recently bought Jordan’s first big home with his first wife Juanita Vanoy for $4.5 million.

Juanita Vanoy Jordan paid $4.72 million for the home in 2007, a year after her divorce. Jordan upgraded the rooftop and media room, suggesting DeRozan’s gain is more than $220,000.

Some of the best features of this home include a five-stop elevator, recreation and billiards room, library, three-car heated garage, and four fireplaces. The house itself is built over 10,200 square feet and houses 6 bedrooms.

DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. pic.twitter.com/Pmxi9taBaB — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) October 21, 2021

Also Read – LeBron James blocks Cam Johnson then loses interest in the game! Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless slams the Lakers superstar for being unprofessional.

If DeMar is able to channel any of Jordan’s competitive spirit, Bulls fans are in for a real treat. Him staying in the old Jordan home is certainly fitting, considering the similarities in playing style.