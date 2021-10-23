Basketball

“DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million”: Bulls star buys the GOAT’s old house owned by first wife Juanita Vanoy

"DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million": Bulls star buys the GOAT's old house owned by first wife Juanita Vanoy
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
T20 World Cup 2021 commentators list: Full list of Star Sports Hindi commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Next Article
"Those two won’t have dinner together more often"- Red Bull chief thinks Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton scuffle during FP2 at COTA was unnecessary
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million": Bulls star buys the GOAT's old house owned by first wife Juanita Vanoy
“DeMar DeRozan buys old Michael Jordan home for $4.5 million”: Bulls star buys the GOAT’s old house owned by first wife Juanita Vanoy

DeMar DeRozan has bought a Chicago home previously owned by Michael Jordan from his first…