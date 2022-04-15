“I ain’t ducking no smoke from the Timberwolves!”: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes emphatic statement ahead of gritty series vs Anthony Edwards and co.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant speaks on how him and his team look to combat the mind games of the Minnesota Timberwolves

A series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies is going to be absolute, unadulterated insanity.

Both teams are as gritty as they come. They’re both hungry for victory, and they will put in every effort during every second to make their dreams transform into reality. Frankly, it’s almost poetic.

With such grittiness, there will obviously be mind games as well. And so, during Ja Morant’s recent press conference on this matchup, he was asked how the Grizzlies intend to deal with the jawing and cussing that will inevitably happen.

And well, let’s just say Memphis’s favorite basketball player couldn’t have been more frank with his answer.

Ja Morant says if anyone comes at the Memphis Grizzlies, they are not going to lie down and take it

Usually, when a star is asked about an opposing team try to get into their heads, they usually respond with the diplomatic ‘we’ll try not to let that happen’, or something of the sort. Ja Morant however, was clearly in no mood for diplomacy.

Here is his answer to all questions related to trash-talk and mind-games during this one.

“You remember that quote I said? Ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney, simple as that. Ain’t no conversations about not letting nobody under your skin. If somebody comes towards you, can’t back down.”

We don’t know about you, but after hearing that answer, we have absolute chills.

We can’t wait for some high-motored, high-intensity playoff basketball. And as the quote indicates, we’re clearly going to get just that from this series.

