“Ja Morant really did something that no guard has ever done”: The Memphis Grizzles superstar averaged a whopping 16.6 points per game in the paint in 2021-22

Ja Morant had a phenomenal year averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the 57 games he played this season and also set a unique record in the process.

Ja Morant has put on a show on a nightly basis for fans across the league. He has truly put the league on notice with his awe-inspiring athleticism and ability to lead a young team and is most likely to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award this season.

He has created more highlight plays this year than some players have during their entire career. His ability to attack fearlessly and finish around the rim reminds you of a certain former Chicago Bulls player named Derrick Rose.

Ja Morant becomes the first guard in league history to lead the league in points per game in the paint

While Ja Morant had some amazing achievements through the course of this season including becoming an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career, he also ended up creating a unique record.

Morant leads the league in points per game in the league at 16.6, a number that you would normally expect a forward or a player at the center position to put up. The players to follow after him are Nikola Jokic (16.2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (15.9), Anthony Davis (14.3) and LeBron James (14.3).

Only 4 players under 6’6 have averaged over 10.0 PITP in a season – Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, Tony Parker and Ja Morant. In the 2021-22 season, Morant was the shortest player and the only guard to rank in the top 10 in PITP.

Another impressive statistic for Morant were his numbers against the top ranked defences across the league this year.

Ja Morant against top 5 ranked defenses: 28.9 PPG

6.1 APG

5.6 RPG

48.8 FG% (22.3 FGA)

83.9 FT% (6.9 FTA) Soon back 🔜 🔙 🥷🏽 pic.twitter.com/MuPkccZzIB — GrizzMuse (@901Muse) April 6, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies ended the season as the 2nd seed in the highly competitive Western Conference and they now await the team that will come out of the play-in tournament as the 7th seed. Ja Morant and his teammates have all the momentum heading into the playoffs and will be looking to have a deep playoff run and possibly even a shot at the NBA championship and with the way they have played this year, anything is possible.

Ja Morant is only going to continue to get better and better with each passing year and will definitely be in the running for the league’s Most Valuable Player award for years to come.