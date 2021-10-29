“I ain’t finna shoot 3s like Stephen Curry, my game is inside”: Snoop Dogg explains how he cultivated the Uncle Snoop image while nearing 50 on Carmelo Anthony’s ‘What’s in Your Glass?’ podcast

Uncle Snoop Dogg is the coolest 50-year-old in the world today, without any exception. He laid out his current lifestyle in a podcast interview with Melo.

Old heads have usually been bitter and circumspect while giving props to the youth of the day. The likes of Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, to name a few, continue to denounce today’s NBA players.

In these people’s eyes, the current generation is soft and doesn’t understand the value of struggling for success. This isn’t a phenomenon specific to just basketball – it goes around all spheres of pop culture.

However, not all of these old-timers who were the talk of the town back in their day are bitter about the current generation. Some of them are able to see past the bad and the ugly and recognize the good for its worth.

Uncle Snoop Dogg falls squarely into this category of people. He’s perhaps the most legendary West Coast rapper from the 1990s outside of Tupac. And while he’s not the ultimate showstopper of a performer he once was, Snoop’s diversified himself bigtime.

He has embraced the new wave of culture changes the way moths take to the flame. And he’s been wildly successful in building the image of the ultimate uber-cool, hipster uncle.

“I ain’t finna shoot 3s like Stephen Curry, my game is inside”: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has affected these changes in personality pretty seamlessly, but he also maintains a strong sense of identity with regards to the stuff he likes doing and how he wants to do his own thing.

He sat down in conversation over a glass of California Red Wine with Carmelo Anthony during the NBA bubble last year. In this refreshingly open interview, the Unc explained how he’s stayed relevant nearly 30 years after Doggystyle:

“When I came in the game as a youngster, I took it by storm and I overwhelmed everybody. I was the great (of my time). And you can’t get them young days back. What you do is you tap into them youngsters, and you let them tap into you.”

“What I did was I create a lane for myself to become Uncle Snoop as opposed to some old, washed-up, mad rapper. I was more like an Uncle, consulting with people. Someone you can count on, that could be there for you. That could talk about you, that wasn’t gonna bash you.”

“I’m not trying to rap their way or do the things they do, but shoot my shot the way I shoot. You know, take the 2, I ain’t pop the 3 like some of them youngsters do. I ain’t finna be shooting 3s like Steph and the new era. I could pop the 3 from time to time, but my game is inside.”

