“Riley Curry doesn’t want to play basketball because of all the injuries I’ve suffered”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry revealed why his eldest child would not pursue Basketball

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry reveals why his elder daughter Riley Curry would stay away from basketball, Ryan and Canon love it

The NBA is a sport that usually involves whole families. Most of the time, we see families coming together to catch the games. The same applies to the players as well. We often see the families and loved ones of the players supporting them courtside.

Growing up as a kid with their parent in the NBA is a unique experience. You get to all the greats up and close. They also get to play around with the team in practice and pre-game warmups. Growing up, Stephen Curry and his brother Seth Curry experienced the same. Their father, Dell Curry, was in the NBA from 1986 to 2002. During that time, Steph and Seth were regular figures at-home games, showing up courtside a lot. Talking with Rachel Nichols, Steph talked about his children, and if any of them would follow the same path.

Stephen Curry reveals Riley Curry doesn’t want anything to do with basketball

Back in April, Stephen Curry was in red-hot form. Rachel Nichols called him for an interview, which Steph accepted. There, the two talked about Steph’s children and their future with basketball.

Nichols asked Steph if his children would follow the same path he and Seth Curry did. Steph replied and said,

“My oldest(Riley Curry), I asked her if she wanted to play basketball and it was a firm no,” Curry told Nichols. “I asked her why and she said she doesn’t want to get hurt because she’s seen me have so many injuries and coming home with the hand cast and the butt pad and sprained ankles and all that. So I said ‘I’m sorry I scared you away from the game on that front.’ “But, you’ll see either my five-year-old(Ryan) or my two-year-old(Canon) definitely playing at some point. They’re definitely interested and they’re obsessed with the game, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Going 1-on-1 with @StephenCurry30 on his 🔥 scoring streak, his future in Golden State, plus I asked if he agrees with Draymond & Luka about the play-in (spoiler: he does not). Also: the phrase "butt pad" came up much more than I expected in this interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/OV1P0JPZaz — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 16, 2021

While Riley may have been scared away from basketball due to all the injuries, we may see Ryan and Canon in their school teams.