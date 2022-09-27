“It’s A Pretty Historical Moment”: LeBron James Spills The Beans on Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time Scoring Record

NBA superstar LeBron James reflects on his two-decade career and nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

There have been only a handful of players in NBA history who can claim to have played 20-seasons. However, this isn’t surprising in the case of LeBron James, given his freakish athletic abilities and physical attributes. The kid from Akron defies all rules of genetics.

Entering his 20th season, the Lakers superstar is coming off a milestone year, finishing as a top-3 scorer in the league, averaging 30.3 PPG. At age 37-years-old, the King continues to do most of the heavy lifting despite having the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook as teammates.

With his championship window closing, availability and health are the individual primary concerns for James.

Individually, LeBron’s focus for this season: “I’m gonna focus my game on being available … to be available on the floor.” He’s played 55, 67, 45 and 56 games in his 4 Lakers seasons. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 26, 2022

Speaking of expectations concerning the Lakers, James said the following.

LeBron on the team priority for this season: “Defense … obviously you gotta be able to put the ball in the hole, but teams that can defend and get stops where needed, they’re simply more successful in our league.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 26, 2022

Also read: LeBron James, Who is 1325 Points Shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record, Describes His Psyche While Scoring His First Points

Another important subject of discussion during Bron’s media interaction was him nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

LeBron James addresses surpassing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time scorer.

This achievement would certainly hold a special place in James’ long list of accolades. Currently, 1,325 points away from Kareem, Bron will need to average at least 16.2 PPG, provided he plays all 82-games. It will be no surprise if the former scoring champion manages to do this amid the season.

In his 19-seasons, James has averaged 27.1 PPG. Thus it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait until the end of the season to witness history. During the recent media day when asked about nearing Kareem’s scoring record, the eighteen-time All-Star had the following to say.

“To sit here and know that I’m on the verge of breaking the most sought after NBA record is super humbling… It’s super dope for me to hear my name being mentioned with the greats.” LeBron James on closing in on Kareem’s all-time scoring record 🙌pic.twitter.com/HmgBtKCoX1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

James, who recently signed a two-year $97 million contract with the Lakers, hopes to celebrate this iconic with his family and friends. Nonetheless, we can expect some big names to be present during this event, especially if it takes place at the Cryto.com arena in LA.

Also read: “Beat that, Michael Jordan.. LeBron James, you’re not gonna come close!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains why Bill Russell’s 11 in 13 outshines every other achievement