“I see greatness, I see a once in a lifetime talent, I see a lot of myself in him as far as fearlessness”: Allen Iverson cannot stop gushing about Ja Morant

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson calls Ja Morant a generational talent, adding he sees a lot of himself in the Grizzlies guard.

Ja Morant is making significant strides in the NBA, especially with his performances this season. Recently crowned the Most Improved Player, Ja has shown us glimpses of a potential superstar. Big 12 has put the Grizzlies franchise on the global map.

Standing at 6″3′ the Memphis guard has surpassed the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid in points in the paint during the regular season, averaging 16.6 PITP. In only his 3rd season, Ja is on his way to becoming the most successful player in Grizzlies franchise history.

Whether it’s becoming the first guard to lead the league in PITP or the Grizzlies having the most successful season since the inception of the franchise, Ja has been rewriting the franchise history of the Grizzlies on a nightly basis.

Ja’s freakish athleticism and ability to finish at the rim have many compare him to a young Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose, something the Grizzlies guard takes as a huge compliment.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, The Answer showered Big 12 with praises and why he believes Ja can change the game in so many ways.

Allen Iverson agrees with the notion of Ja Morant’s game bearing a resemblance to that of his.

The 2021-22 season has been a breakthrough year for Ja, putting the league on notice with his display of sheer brilliance on the hardwood. The 22-year-old has earned praises from the best, but one legend who continues to show his appreciation towards the Grizzlies guard is AI.

When asked what does he see in Ja Morant, Iverson had the following to say.

“I see greatness, I see a once in a lifetime talent, I see a lot of myself in him as far as fearlessness. Him being a competitor, him just being a killer that could change the game in so many ways. I see someone that his teammates love and they follow and believe in.”

(13:08 mark)

The Sixers MVP has been an advocate of Ja’s talent for a while now, showing his appreciation towards the Grizzlies guard in several ways.

Ja Morant got the Allen Iverson stamp of approval ✅ pic.twitter.com/jaZlzGvr1k — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2022

Post eliminating the T-Wolves in the first round, Ja was captured attending the 6th annual Iverson Classic All-American game at Bartlett High School.

It’s great to see AI be so encouraging of young talent, willing to take them under his wing.