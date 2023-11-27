“This Is F**king Embarrassing”: Marcus Smart Livid At His Teammates Over Grizzlies Losing Their 13th Game

The anguish continued for the Memphis Grizzlies and their supporters following a home defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game ended 119-97 in the favour of the visitors, marking the 13th defeat of the regular season for the hosts. After the 22-point humiliation, the roster’s senior figure, Marcus Smart, directed a stern message toward his teammates.

Advertisement

A short clip from the stands of the FedExForum captured the emotions of the 29-year-old during a timeout. He was seen yelling and shouting at the players to fire them up while repeating the phrase, “This is f**king embarrassing” multiple times. Marcus also emphasized how the supporters spend an ample amount of money each game night to witness a better output, as seen in Alan Horton’s X (Formerly Twitter) post below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolvesRadio/status/1728944773472342030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Smart had reasons to be angry as the franchise lost their fourth consecutive game of the regular season. All of the Grizzlies starters ended the match with negative overall plus-minus scores. Despite registering more field goal attempts, the team severely underperformed compared to their opponents. They lagged behind in crucial aspects such as rebounding and three-point efficiency.

Thus, the words of the point guard resonated with several viewers as they conveyed their feelings to the Tenesse organization’s players. A few of the fans openly praised Marcus for his stance later on. One of them even called it “one of the most passionate speeches”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mollyhannahm/status/1728963779403391381?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few other supporters joined in soon voicing their support for Smart.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/beefpunch_/status/1728946183840907522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

What’s next for Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies?

After a first-round playoff finish in the last season, much was expected from this team in the regular season. The franchise decided to add a layer of experience on top of its youth core following the controversies of the past campaign. Till now, the decision has not panned out well.

The team’s seasoned center, Steven Adams, underwent a season-ending surgery last month. Their power forward, Brandon Clarke, was sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Marcus himself got injured this month in the match against the Los Angeles Lakers, marking him as doubtful. The inclusion of 35-year-old Derrick Rose also backfired heavily because of the point guard’s underperformance.

Amidst the concerns, Desmond Bane has been a shining light for the roster. Averaging 23.6-4.4-5.0 this season, the team is dependent on the shooting guard to earn the desired result. With the squad’s talisman, Ja Morant, returning from suspension in mid-December, a change in luck remains a possibility.