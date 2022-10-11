“I Was the Only Coach to Ask Kobe Bryant to Shoot!”: Coach K Shared How the Black Mamba Had Planned to Beat Manu Ginobili and Argentina

Kobe Bryant has always been known for his offensive prowess – Coach K from the Redeem team tells a story about how Kobe did not shoot.

In 2007-08, Kobe had just completed a 2-year run in the NBA that is still spoken about to this day. With an offensive tear like no other, Bryant was more likely to score 50, than below 20 at any given point in time. But he had no silverware to show for it. Coach K brought him in not to get some silver, but the gold.

Kobe was aware of his opposition – a good general always studies his opposition. And in his way, lay two future greats. Pau Gasol from Spain, and Manu Ginobili from Argentina. Kobe knew how to deal with Pau – but Ginobili was a tough ask. The Mamba had a face-to-face meeting with his coach to tell him that he was ready to do anything to win.

And in practice, the Lakers great took 0 shots. Nada, Zilch, Diddly Squat. But he had run every single person ragged with his defense. Coach K had to take him aside to tell him to shoot!

He was primarily brought in to help the team score, and perform a miracle to motivate the talented but mellow group of individuals. And how did he do that? By sticking to the back of every player like chewing gum on a sole. He did not let go of anybody and was ready to run through people to get the ball.

What made the Redeem Team great was the chemistry and the leadership that was built over 4 years

What started as a dysfunctional team slowly made its way to the summit by getting their hearts broken multiple times. The story is nothing short of an anime narration-try until you vanquish your foe. Team USA kept getting up after getting their behinds handed to them each time, and they finally slayed the beast.

All those jabs were worth it because, in the end, the color of the medal around their neck was gold. Not the bronze from four years ago or the silver from 2006. The gold, just like everyone on the 1992 team wore was no longer just a bunch of All-Stars thrown together, but a proper team with values and ideals.

Kobe Bryant was the lynchpin to the American dominance in China – without him, Spain would have won the gold

Kobe Bryant had the biggest chip on his shoulder coming into the 2008 off-season. Having just lost the title to the Boston Celtics, he was out to prove to the world that he still belonged at the summit. Names were being called, and the Mamba was ready to strike back. Not in fear, but to make a statement.

And what a statement he made. From his first step on Chinese soil to the last seconds of the gold medal game, Kobe was ON. He did not get deterred by the crowd, fans, or teammates turned opposition. Everyone was just an obstacle for him, that he had to hurdle across.

But it was this very attitude that got everyone else on the team fired up. From waking up at 5: 30 in the morning to playing as a team, Kobe Bryant got the whole team to play USA basketball-just how Coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted. The move was brilliant—get a wounded superstar to rally misfiring troops.

Just like his idol, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, was the main force behind an Olympics gold.

