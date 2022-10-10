“Kobe Bryant was the first to bust my a**”: Stephen Curry Reminisces About his Welcome to the NBA moment

Stephen Curry has been handing out L’s to many players over the years – Kobe Bryant was the first one to hand him a big fat one.

Kobe Bryant had a stellar 20-year career that spanned two millennia and three decades. During that time, he went toe to toe with just about 60% of the NBA’s top 75, and one of them was Stephen Curry. When he came to the league, Steph was just a scrawny kid who was supposed to be Monta Ellis 2.0.

And how wrong was everyone else? Because Ellis is nowhere to be seen, while Curry is the face of the Warriors. But before becoming just that, he faced off with Kobe in 2011. In an interview where he was asked “Who was the first person to bust his a**?”, Steph had a chuckle, reliving that moment when Kobe decided to “welcome” him.

Clamping him up, Kobe swatted the ball away, and one shoulder push later, the ball went through the net. All this happened while Curry was sprawled on the floor, seeing it all happen in slow motion. The Black Mamba had struck, and SC30 was the latest victim.

Despite all of that, the Los Angeles great had the utmost respect for the Golden State man, because he had the same killer instinct as the Mamba.

Kobe Bryant got his behind handed to him because of his hot-headedness when he was a kid – he matured into a stone-cold killer

An 18-year-old Kobe Bryant was in the league for one reason-to play against Michael Jordan. He skipped college because his window of opportunity to play against his idol was small. And for good reason, because he only got to play against him for 2 years in the first stint before MJ retired.

It was during this time that he was trying his hardest to show he belonged with the rest. And he got his behind handed to him in practice, in games, and outside. He was just a fiery personality trying to show off. But the players did notice that and put him straight, and unlike certain youngsters of today, he listened.

And he got better with each meeting until he was the best. Not the best of the rest, but THE BEST ever. Not just for the Lakers. To some, he is the greatest player to ever play the game.

Stephen Curry will be looking to give some of the rookies this year their moments – Kids, be prepared

Stephen Curry looks all smiley while meeting you before the game and during it. He’s like Majin Buu in that way. Always smiling, but instantly puts you on the floor if you do not pay attention. BAM! A three-pointer from 40 feet. SWISH! A layup after 3 picks and rolls to lose you. All that, while hitting the shimmy on your defeated face.

He’s inspired players like Trae Young to just chuck it from anywhere, and the master remains at the summit. There will be dejected faces in the locker room, lungs burning, and eyes watery after their match-up against the second-best PG of all time. Stephen Curry started a revolution only he could manage.

Kids these days want to act like him, but there can only be one of him. No matter how many Stephs in the sea, it will be so empty without C(urry).

