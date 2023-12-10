“I am Threatening Your Daddy”: Annoyed of Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Getting Mad at Damian Lillard For Getting More Minutes, Rapper Warned John Haliburton

During the recently concluded In-Season Tournament semi-final, rapper Sada Baby experienced a hilarious situation sitting alongside Tyrese Haliburton’s parents. In the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, young star Tyrese Haliburton faced Damian Lillard, who was seemingly getting more minutes on the court with the Bucks than the Pacers star.

Advertisement

It seemed like Haliburton’s parents were seemingly annoyed and frustrated seeing their child getting fewer minutes. Sitting next to Sada Baby, Tyrese’s father, John Haliburton, was exclaiming his frustration from the stands, hilariously narrated by the rapper on the Club 520 podcast.

Sada Baby even had to take the responsibility to calm Tyrese Haliburton’s over-excited parents while he tried to enjoy the game. Reacting to this hilarious incident and John Haliburton’s eccentric behavior, the rapper remarked,

Advertisement

“You getting irritated that Dame was getting more minutes than him [Tyrese Haliburton] right now, you bugging up. And, ni**a, this all woman right here so if you tweak out too bad, you feel me, and you think you ’bout to get off, I’mma roll you. And I don’t wanna do that ’cause I like Haliburton. I ain’t met Tyrese, yet, you know what I’m saying. I ain’t trying to, I ain’t threatening your daddy but I’m threatening your daddy.”

In this head-to-head between Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, Haliburton posted 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds, recording a double-double. On the other hand, Damian Lillard scored 24 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds in that game in an eventual 119-128 loss for the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton successfully led his team to the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals against the Lakers. However, the Lakeshow overwhelmed the Pacers with a 123-109 scoreline to lift the NBA Cup and become the first In-Season Tournament champions.

Tyrese Haliburton is the hottest breakout star of the In-Season Tournament

Tyrese Haliburton has proved his caliber in the In-Season Tournament with his prowess and skills. The Pacers star averaged 27.8 points, 13.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in six games throughout the tournament this season. Haliburton was close to winning the tournament’s MVP title, later awarded to LeBron James following the Lakers’ eventual win. Haliburton has defeated big-name teams such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks to reach the Finals through the tournament.

Advertisement

Behind Haliburton’s success are his parents, who have constantly supported him through his NBA journey. In an appearance on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ show, after the semi-final win, Haliburton admitted that his father, John Haliburton, was behind him, teaching him all the skills and fundamentals to dominate on the floor.

Haliburton’s parents constantly supported young Tyrese and are frequently seen in the arena during game days. Though Sada Baby might seem annoyed with Haliburton’s parents, their support during every important game day has kept the Pacers star going all along.