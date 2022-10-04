“I apologised to my wife, Savannah James”: LeBron James on how chasing Michael Jordan affected his marriage

LeBron James has been in pursuit of Michael Jordan his whole career, and that chase even worked his way into his marriage with Savannah James.

When LeBron was scouted in high school, people felt like he was destined for something special. Saint Vincent-Saint Mary become a household name because of LeBron. Games were televised and all eyes were on the ‘kid from Akron.’

LeBron was quickly dubbed the ‘Chosen One’ because people believed he had the ability to overtake Michael Jordan. He proved them right.

LeBron was drafted first overall to his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of high school, above college players because everyone knew that he’d be great right away.

LeBron has shattered all expectations. He’s won 4 championships, been to 10 of them, he’s closing in on the all-time scoring lead, and he’s set a number of other records. Sure, he may not have beaten Michael Jordan just yet, but he’s come closer than anyone else has.

LeBron had to apologize to Savannah James in his pursuit of Michael Jordan

LeBron is one of the most competitive players in the league. Even at 37 years old, he’s pushing his body to the limit in hopes of hunting down more titles.

Last year, he put up near career numbers, almost leading the league in scoring. He would have surely been an MVP candidate if the Lakers were even half-competitive, but they quickly fell out of playoff contention.

LeBron will hope LA will be competitive once more as the door on his career is slowly coming to a close. He needs two more titles to catch Michael Jordan and the chase has been so relentless that he had to apologize to his wife once.

“I am addicted to the process,” LeBron said. “I’m addicted to the process. It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’”

“I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are—my babies are.’”

