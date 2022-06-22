“I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA”: Billionaire LeBron James admits fitness not being top priority during first 6-seasons in Cleveland

NBA superstar LeBron James had made a startling revelation about his fitness during his homecoming year in Cleveland.

When we speak of athletes defying the laws of genetics, LeBron James, sits right at the top. With a 6″9′ frame, the Lakers superstar is a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility. Currently entering his 20th season, James is coming off a milestone year.

The four-time champion, who recently dethroned Karl Malone as the second all-time leading scorer, may very well surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the upcoming 2022-23 season as the all-time leader in scoring. At age 37-year old, James was the sole offensive engine of his team.

Youngest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James Oldest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James pic.twitter.com/w1CVVrllXk — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 8, 2022

James was class personified at his best, putting the young superstars in the league on notice with his durability and fitness. Surprisingly, teammate Anthony Davis failed to capitalize on having LBJ as his teammate, sustaining multiple injuries and being nicknamed street clothes.

While we may have heard reports of James splurging close to $1M a year on his body, this was not the case during his early years in the league.

“I ate McDonald’s, didn’t stretch, didn’t ice”: LeBron James makes a startling revelation.

While he is the epitome of fitness, when it comes to modern-day athletes, James wasn’t very serious about his health during his initial years in the league. Drafted at the tender age of 18 years old, the former Cavaliers player relied heavily on his one-of-a-kind genetics.

While James was already a man for his age, it wasn’t that simple to take out the teenager from him. The eighteen-time All-Star did do weight training during his high-school day. However, it was never the first thing on his mind.

“Yeah, we did a little weight training, but I mean, you do so much in high school, weights (are) the last thing. I’m gonna be a kid,” said James.

In 2015, James admitted to not being very serious about his diet during the first 6-seasons in Cleveland, making a startling revelation.

“I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA, I didn’t stretch, I didn’t ice, it didn’t matter. I was 18, I could do whatever I wanted to,” said the former ROTY.

Today, the four-time Finals MVP has the best nutritionists, chefs, and a multitude of trainers at his doorstep. It’s credible how James realized the importance of his fitness at the right stage and did not merely rely on his God-given strengths, with the dividends evident.

