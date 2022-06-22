Basketball

“I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA”: Billionaire LeBron James admits fitness not being top priority during first 6-seasons in Cleveland

"I ate McDonald's my first couple years in the NBA": Billionaire LeBron James admits fitness not being top priority during first 6-seasons in Cleveland
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
James Anderson Injury news: What happened to James Anderson? Why James Anderson ruled out of 3rd Test vs New Zealand?
Next Article
"Carlos Sainz has not got it in him to be a World Champion"– Nico Rosberg on Ferrari superstar who is slipping into deputy role
NBA Latest Post
"I ate McDonald's my first couple years in the NBA": Billionaire LeBron James admits fitness not being top priority during first 6-seasons in Cleveland
“I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA”: Billionaire LeBron James admits fitness not being top priority during first 6-seasons in Cleveland

NBA superstar LeBron James had made a startling revelation about his fitness during his homecoming…