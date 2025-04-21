LeBron James Once Revealed the Only Thing He Wants for His Sons Bronny and Bryce

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James once revealed the only thing he wanted was for Bronny and Bryce James. In an interview from back in his young Cleveland Cavaliers days, he said that he wanted the two to live life worry-free. Additionally, he tried to give his kids the best life that he possibly could while teaching them the values of money.

Back in 2008, LeBron was experiencing an MVP season with the Cavs. He was averaging 28-7-7 per game and playing stellar defense to go along with it. That’s why Stephen A. Smith wanted to sit down with LeBron at the time and pick his brain.

Stephen A. asked him a series of questions about the Cavs and his contract situation. But then he changed tune and got to a deeper subject.

“What do you want out of your career?” Stephen A. asked. “What do you want out of life? You, LeBron James.”

It was a serious subject, and LeBron provided a serious answer. He said that he simply wanted his sons to live without having to worry about things daily.

“What do I want out of life?” LeBron asked himself. “I want my two sons, man, to live life like there’s no tomorrow, and to live without worry.”

The answer made sense coming from LeBron. All parents want the best for their children, and for them to live without having to worry about life. But specifically, LeBron didn’t want his sons to face the challenges that he did while growing up.

“I know the days that I had when I was young, and I don’t want my kids to ever see those days… I want my kids to know that their father was great.”

LeBron seemingly has wanted nothing but the best for his kids since they were young. And like Stephen A. pointed out, he has accomplished that. Now, LeBron and Bronny play together on the Lakers. Furthermore, Bryce is on his way to becoming a top NBA prospect. It’s quite possible that the three could all be active in the NBA at the same time.

LeBron James keeps his children grounded

Despite giving his kids the best life that he could while they were growing up, that didn’t mean that LeBron didn’t hit them with a glimpse of reality from time to time. He and his wife, Savannah, have kept Bronny and Bryce grounded throughout their upbringing. LeBron also once talked about how he teaches his kids about the value of money.

“I’m in a position now where it’s very hard for me to fly commercial. It’s just a hassle. I want my privacy. I want my downtime … so I fly private,” LeBron told CNBC Make It. “Like, OK, yeah, we’re going to fly private sometimes, but at the same time, we’re going to fly commercial [too], just to make sure [they] see both sides of the fence.”

It makes sense that LeBron chose to fly private at the time, but he also taught his kids good lessons in the process. One has to imagine that both Bronny and Bryce are probably less spoiled because of it.

However, that doesn’t mean that LeBron didn’t spend enough money to ensure his kids’ happiness. After all, it’s what he’s always wanted for them to be: happy. And it seems like they’re both having a blast in the positions that they’re in.