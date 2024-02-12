In the pizza world, where everyone is always arguing about who makes the best pizza, a funny competition has popped up. This time, it’s between Shaquille O’Neal, a famous basketball player, and Jason Kelce, a well-known football player. Shaquille O’Neal, who is famous for his big personality both during his basketball career and after, loves pizza a lot, especially his own creation called the Shaq-a-roni from Papa John’s.

In a playful video shared on his Instagram stories, Shaq questioned, “Who the hell wants a Jason Kelce pizza? Does he have pepperonis? Does he have extra cheese? What does he have? Let me tell you what Shaq-a-Roni has. Pepperoniis and the Cheeseee. What the hell does Jason Kelce pizza have?” This cheeky challenge didn’t go unanswered.

Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, didn’t waste any time in responding. He’s really into his pizza, which has a mix of banana peppers, spices, a bit of sweetness, and pepperoni. The pizza offers a complex and well-rounded flavor profile that he claims is “so much better than Shaq-a-Roni.”

Back in 2019, when Papa John’s was all about changing its vibe and making things better, Shaq stepped in big time. He’s not just any fan; he’s been loving this brand for ages and decided to get really involved by joining their board of directors. Shaq being Shaq, he wasn’t there just to sit around.

He brought this real sense of doing right by people and making sure the community felt that positive vibe. Shaq also landed this sweet deal with Papa John’s; we’re talking big money here—over $11 million. This wasn’t just about the cash, though; it was Shaq putting his stamp of approval on the brand, like saying, “I’m all in with these guys.”

Jason Kelce’s Pizza Play

Last December, Shaquille O’Neal was really happy about a new pizza at Papa John’s called “Kelce Pizza.” This pizza was special because it was made while thinking about Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and his wife, Kylie. Jason Kelce and his team shared a fun advertisement on Instagram to introduce everyone to this new pizza.

Imagine eating a pizza where you get the spicy taste of banana peppers mixed with the delicious flavor of pepperoni. Jason Kelce shared a tip: sometimes they add even more toppings, like extra pepperoni and banana peppers, along with garlic and ranch sauces for an additional burst of flavor. It seems the Kelces enjoy their pizza with a unique twist, especially when they want something different. Whoever’s pizza you choose though, Papa Johns will still be winning.

This back-and-forth between Shaq and Jason Kelce isn’t just about who’s got the better pizza game. With the Super Bowl 2024 on the horizon, their playful jabs are like the cherry on top of all the excitement, giving fans a reminder that even in the heat of the moment, there’s always space for a little laugh and a tasty pizza.