“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were trash-talking fans at home!”: Lakers ‘superstars’ go back-and-forth with fans at Crypto.com Arena in embarrassing loss to Pelicans

LeBron James and the Lakers suffer an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last night and start to talk trash to fans.

LeBron James and the Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of their 2022 NBA campaign last night as they got blown by 28 points, at home, by the New Orleans Pelicans. While the purple and gold did not have Anthony Davis, the fact that the 10th seed did this to a supposed championship contender on their home turf is absurd.

Well, after all, the Los Angeles Lakers are merely the 9th seed and only 2.5 games ahead of CJ McCollum and company so perhaps this shouldn’t be all too shocking

Several things jumped out from this game for the Lakers, everything from a stagnation of the ball to LeBron James ‘stat-padding’ at the end of the game.

With the way the home crowd reacted to LeBron James and the Lakers stinking up Crypto. Com Arena, it felt as though they were back in their mid-2010s lottery days.

LeBron James and the Lakers talk trash back to fans in the arena

A fan was escorted out by security after he yelled out, ‘What the h*ll are you doing?!” multiple times to the Lakers bench. He was loud enough to grab the attention from the bench and led to Trevor Ariza and others having a verbal spat with him.

Not just Ariza however, as the purple and gold’s high profile talent in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook also got into it with their own home crowd. While players talking back at disrespectful fans in the stands is quite common, players talking trash to their own home crowd is quite the rare occurrence.

The Lakers season has been so brutal that we’re at a point where LeBron, Ariza and Russ are now arguing with fans lol (c) Michael Morales/Instagram pic.twitter.com/yuViF4dZPw — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) February 28, 2022

Richard Jefferson hilariously said that he tucked his kids into bed at halftime of the Lakers-Pelicans game as he didn’t want them to pick up any bad habits while watching the LA team struggle to play team basketball.

Safe to say that this season for the purple and gold is a wash and should be chalked up as one that could be forgotten.