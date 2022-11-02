WATCH: Dennis Rodman Made a No-Look Triple 20 Years Before Stephen Curry Normalized It

Dennis Rodman is one of the best forwards the game of basketball has ever seen. Known for being one of the game’s best rebounders, Rodman was a key part of the 1995-1998 Chicago Bulls team. Playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman knew exactly what his role was and gave it his all whenever he was on the court.

The 6ft 7″ forward is better known for his antics off the court. Whether it was his relationship with Madonna, his style of dressing, his exuberant hair color, or his friendship with Kim Jong-Un, Rodman always found a way to make the headlines.

However, his off-court antics never slowed down Rodman’s brilliance on the court. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders the game has seen. Back in 1997, he pulled a move that the world has been associating with Stephen Curry.

Dennis Rodman hit a not-look triple over the Atlanta Hawks

In 1997, the Chicago Bulls met with the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the Playoffs. The Bulls made quick work of the series, handing the Hawks a gentlemen’s sweep. In Game 5 of the series, Dennis Rodman surprised everyone with his performance. He came off the bench and scored 12 points, and grabbed nine rebounds before he got ejected.

However, the surprising aspect of his performance was that he hit two 3-pointers in the game. One of those two triples looked a lot like what we’re used to seeing from Stephen Curry nowadays.

Dennis Rodman in the 90s with a Steph Curry style shot before Steph Curry forever changed the game over the past decade today. pic.twitter.com/OxP03i8K3q — Max ❁ (@putthelightout) November 2, 2022

This happened in 1997, a whole 12 years before Steph was even drafted into the NBA.

This match ended with the Bulls eliminating the Hawks, and they went on to eliminate the Heat in 5 games in the Conference Finals. Then they went on to take the Utah Jazz out and win the 1997 NBA Championship.

Stephen Curry and his no-look threes

Stephen Curry was drafted into the NBA in 2009. Since then, the Warriors’ point guard has changed the way the game of basketball is played. The three-point line was an added benefit, but Stephen Curry turned it into a necessary thing to utilize.

While changing the norm of where to shoot the ball from, Steph also started having his own fun with it. What started off in the 2013 playoffs against the Nuggets has now become a norm.

Steph has now become a master at the same, and he occasionally likes doing the it time and again.

