Jayson Tatum’s wife Ella Mai Will Be Ready To Brawl With Zach LaVine’s Sister After This Tik Tok!

Jayson Tatum will be hoping the Ime Udoka drama doesn’t affect the Boston Celtics too much. After all, after finally making the NBA Finals once, and making some good roster additions since, the expectations are likely riding pretty high. Even if the team is forced to play under the leadership of a different head coach this season.

So far this year, Tatum and his Celtics are an impressive 4-2, with the team seemingly having picked up where they left off in the 2022 Playoffs. Perhaps, the only difference here is that they scarily seem more focused than ever before.

So, everything is good and dandy for JT, right? Well…

Let’s just say there may be a hiccup incoming.

Also Read: Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Pelicans Issue Availability Report on 2021 NBA All-Star

Jayson Tatum is being thirsted after by a certain NBA colleague’s little sister

The worst part is, that it’s happening pretty publicly.

You see, Bulls star Zach LaVine has a younger sister, 22-year-old Camryn LaVine. And it’s no secret that she’s pretty easy on the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cammy (@camryn_lavine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cammy (@camryn_lavine)

But, while Camryn probably has a whole myriad of guys she can choose from, she apparently wants a certain forbidden fruit. And she announced her demands pretty publicly, through this Tik Tok.

Not much room for speculation here, is there?

As for how the other side feels on the matter, Jayson Tatum has been dating English R&B star, Ella Mai for quite some time now, and even famously has a son, Deuce.

So, suffice it to say, Camryn LaVine may need to brace for rejection on this one.

Who is Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce’s mother?

Now, while Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai have been dating for some time now, they only started their relationship shortly after the birth of Deuce.

So, if Mai is not the mother of Jayson Tatum’s child, who is?

Well, that would be Toriah Lachell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Curl Bar Boston (@thecurlbarboston)

Today, Lachell has her own hair business, and as per reports, is co-parenting the adorable Deuce, with Jayson Tatum and herself having a pretty healthy relationship.

While this whole situation is far from the norm, we sincerely hope this rather large family can continue to stay happy together for a long, long time.

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Lakers Release Injury Report Before the Clash Against Zion Williamson and Co