“I can’t stand sitting at home watching”: Zach LaVine makes an early comeback from injury, revealing his knee is healthy and there was no structural damage

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine couldn’t resist returning before his scheduled date as he was in the lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Earlier this month, Zach LaVine injured his knee during a game against the Golden State Warriors. Fortunately, there was no structural damage to the knee, with LaVine having suffered a torn ACL before. The knee soreness would keep LaVine out for a couple of games.

However, LaVine, who had missed five games, would return before the date suggested by coach Billy Donovan. The Bulls had slipped from their no.1 spot, having a 2-3 record in their last five games. The team looks like a formidable contender in the east this season.

LaVine was in the lineup against the Thunder at Oklahoma. The Bulls had DeMar DeRozan rested, while Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso were out due to injuries. The Bulls got passed through the Thunder by a whisker despite having a 28-point lead on time.

In this much-needed win, LaVine scored 23-points, 7-rebounds, and 7-assists but was inefficient from the field.

Zach LaVine makes an early comeback from injury.

LaVine had the following response when asked about his earlier-than-expected return.

“I can’t stand sitting at home watching.”

“I just didn’t want to wait any longer. It’s just about as healthy as my knee is going to get. It’s nothing structural. I just don’t like messing around with knee injuries, especially on my left side.”

Via: Cody Westerlund

In the past as well, we’ve seen the Bulls guard make recovery quicker than expected. The former All-Star cannot keep himself away from the hardwood for too much time. Though he had an inefficient performance against the Thunder, LaVine sank two clutch free throws, giving the Bulls a W.

During the 3rd quarter of the game, LaVine was hit on the face, returning with stitched above the left eye. Though it was nothing serious, the Bulls have been mired with injuries off-late. In what many expect, the Windy City team to make a deep playoff run, injuries continue to haunt them.

LaVine has been continuing from where he left, averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, shooting above 40% from the 3-point line. Nikola Vucevic has helped the team keep afloat in these times of adversity.

The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games but continue to be a top 4 seed in the eastern conference.