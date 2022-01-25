“Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand

Warriors’ MVP Stephen Curry is in one of the worst slumps of his career, but thankfully, his hand is not the reason for it

The Golden State Warriors managed to hang around to beat the Utah Jazz last night. This was yet another close encounter for the Dubs, who have had three such games in a row now. After the Dubs lost an OT thriller against the understaffed Pacers, they managed to ride on Stephen Curry’s buzzer-beater to beat the Rockets. Last night, they managed to escape yet another close counter with a win.

The Dubs hosted the Utah Jazz, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell. It was a gritty battle of defense, as both the teams struggled to find their shots. Stephen Curry ended the night with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. He went 5/20 from the field, and 1/13 from deep. After the game, Steph talked about his shooting woes.

Stephen Curry refuses to make excuses, owns up to the shooting slump

The last month and a half have been rough for Stephen Curry. Ever since November 30th, Steph hasn’t been quite the same from the field.

Stephen Curry since Nov 30 (24 games): 23.8 points, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P% — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 24, 2022

January, in particular, hasn’t been a great month for the Chef. He’s gone 35-117 from the deep for the month, standing at 29.91%.

Steph Curry 1 of 11 from 3 so far tonight, now 35 of 115 from deep in January — 30.4 percent. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

As of late, there were a lot of concerns about Steph and him hurting his shooting hand in the game against the Bulls. When asked about the same, and if that has been affecting his shooting, Steph dismissed the idea, and decided to not make any excuses.

Steph Curry when asked if he feels like his shooting mechanics have felt off/different: “Who gives a damn about excuses … You either make shots or miss shots. I’ve got to start making shots.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 24, 2022

Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” pic.twitter.com/lL5OIhPmjH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

Steph says there is nothing to worry about, and that’s what I would like to believe. The slump is not because of any physical issue, and that is a sign that Curry can break out of it at any given time. With Draymond out for at least a week more, and Klay now facing issues in his left knee(where he suffered the ACL tear), Steph needs to step up and lead the team.