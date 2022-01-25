Basketball

“Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand

"Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!": Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“I deserve this. I don’t want to be a spot-filler”: Ja Morant reveals why he believes he is deserving of an All-Star selection amidst a breakout season, doesn't want to be a replacement
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!": Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand
“Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand

Warriors’ MVP Stephen Curry is in one of the worst slumps of his career, but…