“I deserve this. I don’t want to be a spot-filler”: Ja Morant reveals why he believes he is deserving of an All-Star selection amidst a breakout season, doesn’t want to be a replacement

Ja Morant has worked hard this year and his performance on-court has spoken for itself. The Grizzlies star thinks he deserves an All-Star selection.

Morant’s game has taken quite a stride since his second campaign in the league. In the midst of a breakout season, Ja has been more consistent from the field, has improved his 3-point jumper, and has developed into the vocal leader the Grizzlies would’ve aspired him to be.

Ja Morant is a huge reason why the organization has been successful this season. Behind the youngster duo of Jaren Jackson Jr and him, Memphis has a 32-17 record, only 7 wins away from improving their last year’s record.

The unveiling of the All-Stars list is around the corner, and every analyst and several former NBA legends have been giving their take on the 2020 ROTY’s inclusion in the same. Now, the 22-year-old has given his two cents for his selection to the 2022 All-Star Game

“This is the way I wanted it. I didn’t want to be no alternate”: Ja Morant

According to Ja Morant, he definitely deserves a spot to play in the prestigious game. The 6-foot-3 highflyer doesn’t want to be participating in the ASG as a spot-filler or replacement. The guard told Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:

“I deserve this. I earned this. I worked for this,” Morant said, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. “This is the way I wanted it. I didn’t want to be no alternate. I don’t want to be a spot-filler.”

So far, Ja has been having a solid season. Averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 6 rebounds per game, Morant ranked 2nd among Western Conference guards in the latest All-Star voting returns. We will more than likely be seeing Ja lace up for his first-ever ASG. And if things go his favor, he could possibly be named as a starter alongside Stephen Curry.