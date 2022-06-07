“I did nothing wrong! I miss Jordan’s friendship!”: Charles Barkley felt his relationship with Michael Jordan was beyond repair

Charles Barkley believes his friendship with Michael Jordan is beyond repair and they will never be good friends again.

Back in the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were not just adversaries on the floor, but also good friends off the court.

The two athletes, who were chosen two selections apart in 1984, developed a camaraderie that endured hard-fought clashes on the basketball court and even more heated ones on the golf course.

Barkley was one of several superstars who attempted to unseat Michael Jordan as the NBA’s best player.

They formed a bond that lasted long after their individual Hall of Fame careers ended. However, their connection deteriorated some years ago when Barkley, a TNT commentator, made disparaging remarks regarding Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Sir Charles recently spoke out on whether he and Michael Jackson would ever be on speaking terms, much alone revive their estranged friendship.

Charles Barkley Explains Emotionally Why He and Michael Jordan Are No Longer Friends

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley appear to be polar opposites in some aspects. Barkley’s demeanor is loud, sociable, and laid-back. Jordan has a fierce, competitive, and secretive aura.

In 2012, Barkley spoke on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy and criticized Jordan’s unsuccessful ownership run.

“I’m not sure if he’s surrounded himself with enough people who will listen to him,” Barkley remarked. “One thing about being famous is that you pay all of their expenses, so they almost never dispute with you because they want you to pick up the check.” They want to be able to go around on your private aircraft and never argue with you. I don’t believe Michael has surrounded himself with enough individuals who will disagree.”

Barkley’s remarks enraged Jordan to the point that the two are no longer communicating.

Chuck was then questioned if he or Jordan would ever contact each other.

“I did nothing wrong….” We’re both stubborn. Look, I love the man and wish him nothing but the best. I have no animosity against him. I miss his company.”

Sir Charles isn’t always correct, but it’s reasonable to critique Jordan’s Hornets stint so far.

Nonetheless, these are two mature guys who appeared to have a solid bond. They should set aside their pride and let go of the past.