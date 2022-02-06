Basketball

“I didn’t expect to be selected for the All-Star game, I was surprised, I was selected for the Rising Stars game”: Anthony Edwards responds to not making it to the NBA’s annual gala event

"I didn't expect to be selected for the All-Star game, I was surprised, I was selected for the Rising Stars game": Anthony Edwards responds to not making it to the NBA's annual gala event
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn, but..": Woj reveals the Slim Reaper expects everyone in the Nets to be committed to winning a championship
Next Article
"About time James Bouknight and LaMelo Ball exploded at their head coach": Clip reveals how just fed up Hornets' players have become with James Borrego
NBA Latest Post
"About time James Bouknight and LaMelo Ball exploded at their head coach": Clip reveals how just fed up Hornets' players have become with James Borrego
“About time James Bouknight and LaMelo Ball exploded at their head coach”: Clip reveals how just fed up Hornets’ players have become with James Borrego

Hornets stars LaMelo Ball and James Bouknight are given all the reason in the world…