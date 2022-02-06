“I didn’t expect to be selected for the All-Star game, I was surprised, I was selected for the Rising Stars game”: Anthony Edwards responds to not making it to the NBA’s annual gala event

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards admits he wasn’t expecting to be in the All-Star game this season.

The Timberwolves are looking the best they have over the last few years. Currently, two games above +500, the Wolves have an 11-5 record in their last 16-games. With Karl-Anthony Towns making his 3rd All-Star appearance and Anthony Edwards giving us glimpses of a potential superstar, the Wolves are not settling in for a mere playoff appearance this year.

With the recent announcement of All-Star reserves, the pool of players to play the ASG this season was locked. Like every year, there were a couple of snubs, who many felt should have made it. One such player was Edwards, who in sophomore year in the league is only getting better each game.

Though it might be too early to say it, Ant does remind many of a young Michael Jordan. An athletic guard who can not only shatter rims but shoot the ball efficiently too. The 20-year old has an excessive competitive zeal and is known to speak his mind.

Also read: “Julius Randle out there acting like he Kyrie Irving, he don’t have those kind of skills, he’s a one-armed bandit”: Knicks superfan and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith takes a dig at the Knicks forward

After missing out on the ROTY award to LaMelo Ball, Edwards didn’t expect a selection in the All-Star game. The former first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft admitted being surprised on learning he was in the Rising Stars game.

Anthony Edwards reacts to not making the ASG this season.

Though Ant had a slow start to his NBA career, he has picked up and how. In what many believe, Edwards not getting the ROTY award was a highway robbery. However, Edwards didn’t have any questions about LaMelo winning it and wanted to focus on getting the MVP award.

Edwards doesn’t shy away from calling a spade a spade. In the past, he has called out his All-Star teammates for underperforming. At the same time, Edwards is at his entertaining best while speaking to the media post-game. A fast-food fan, the Wolves guard brought Popeyes chicken during a media interaction, and was recently captured ordering McDonald’s in the middle of an interview.

Anthony Edwards when asked if not making the All Star team is a motivator: “It’s the same as the Rookie of the Year, man. I don’t never expect to be selected, because it never happens. I was surprised I was selected for the Rising Stars game, if I’m being honest.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 5, 2022

Ant is currently averaging 22.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.5 SPG on 44.2% shooting from the field. The Wolves have been struggling with their defense off-late. When asked about the same, Edwards had the following response.

Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves defense falling off lately: “I think we getting cocky… We definitely gotta fix that. We like 29th in defense. That’s terrible… We actually got good defensive players, so we shouldn’t be bad at all. I think it’s just we getting too cocky.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 5, 2022

Also read: “Ain’t no way LeBron James went from ‘out’ to starting that damn quickly!”: Lakers superstar pulls superman move at 37-years-old leaving fans’ minds absolutely blown

It’s only a matter of time before Edward makes his debut in the All-Star games. You know, when you’re compared to His Airness, you’re one of a kind.